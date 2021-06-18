Fans have long-awaited the second season of Netflix's breakout fantasy hit, The Witcher, and we have yet another glimpse at what's to come in a (very) brief teaser. Lead actor Henry Cavill shared the short teaser on his Instagram account earlier today, which mostly focused on his white-haired hero Geralt of Rivia (emphasized by his tagline "#Geralt"). We already caught a glimpse of Ciri in Season 2, when Netflix released a short clip last week for their "Geeked Week." So, it seems like Netflix is determined to stretch out the wait for The Witcher as long as possible, teasing us with small videos (I'm hoping that Yennefer is next).

We last saw our fateful trio not quite united at the end of Season 1, as it appeared that Yennefer gave her life to save the rest of the mages and the king from oncoming Nilfgaardian forces. And, after a season of searching for each other, Ciri and Geralt finally met, fulfilling at least part of their destinies. But just because the duo have found each other does not mean they're safe, as the teaser promises more deadly foes to fight off. We're certain to see many more of the gruesome monsters from last season, including the creepy Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach determined to find Ciri. Our final hint from the teaser includes Geralt telling Ciri to run, as her screams echo through the clip.

Things are not all gloomy though, as I hear the dulcet tones of Joey Batey's Jaskier, the bard who befriends Geralt on his travels. His song from last season, "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher," was a breakaway hit, and had fans humming the catchy tune for weeks after their binge. The songwriters have a lot to live up to with this new season, as a new, memorable ditty is certainly on most fans' minds. Coupled with this ominous teaser though, the song sounds a bit more melancholy, but perhaps we'll get more than one song this season.

Although the first season of The Witcher divided critics, it was a huge success for Netflix. The series is based on the book series of the same name, and although the time jumps are not plotted or paced in the best way possible, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's connected with audiences eager for an adult fantasy replacement after the end of Game of Thrones. Netflix decided to capitalize on this success, greenlighting an animated spin-off movie and a prequel series, as well as a WitcherCon event starting in July. But luckily, they have confirmed that The Witcher Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2021, most likely in Q4 as the first season debuted in December of 2019.

