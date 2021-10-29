At long last, fans of Netflix’s The Witcher can finally take a look at the new Season 2 trailer. There are less than two months to go until the premiere of the much-anticipated fantasy series, and the official trailer does not fail in getting fans even more excited.

With plenty of exquisitely choreographed action and incredible magical elements, the trailer focuses on the conflicts happening in the Continent, namely the war that is ongoing between the North and the South. We get to see snippets of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) battling some strange-looking monsters of the Witcherverse. But perhaps, one of the most anticipated developments is the bond that forms between Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allen), the Child of Surprise. In the trailer, we see Ciri accepting a weapon from Geralt, as if accepting her fate and her role in it as an active participant. From what we can see, she noticeably carries herself in a more mature way and is most likely undergoing training in Kaer Morhen.

We can also see some of the other characters in the trailer, like Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), looking weary and ragged in the aftermath of the violent confrontation of Season 1's final episode "Much More." And, of course, the trailer couldn’t be complete without an appearance from our favorite bard Jaskier (Joey Batey).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Netflix Reveals First Look at Upcoming Prequel Show

New members of the cast for Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Paul Bullion as Lambert, and Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia. Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh plays Nenneke, another mentor and mother figure for Geralt, while Outlander's Graham McTavish plays Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy. Other cast members for Season 2 include Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively, as well as Chris Fulton as Rience, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses, and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

The second season of The Witcher will be premiering on Netflix on December 17. Check out the trailer as well as new poster art for Season 2 below:

KEEP READING: New ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Image Shows Geralt of Rivia Is Angry and Ready for Battle

Criterion 50% Off Sale at Barnes & Noble Begins Today, Runs Through November New titles available in the sale include 'Beasts of No Nation," 'Love & Basketball,' and soon, Criterion's first slate of 4K releases.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email