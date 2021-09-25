Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher that not only spans the history of the show since the beginning, but provides even more Season 2 footage for eagle-eyed fans to make note of. The trailer was revealed as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event today, which has been dropping fun trailers, exclusives, and so much more from our favorite shows, movies, and more on the streamer — including new clips from The Witcher Season 2 that we'll be watching over and over again. The second season of The Witcher will premiere December 17 on Netflix.

The trailer covers not only Season 1 arcs, but delves into hints of what to expect ahead in Season 2 — especially from our four faves Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier. Personally, I'm not a fan of how Jaskier is screaming in this trailer. Why are we being so cruel to poor Dandelion?

In Season 2, returning cast members Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) are joined by new additions including some recognizable characters from the franchise. Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia will play Vesemir, an older witcher who also acts as a mentor for Geralt, and Paul Bullion is Lambert, a witcher who has a personal involvement in Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen. The Season 2 cast also includes many familiar faces to both television and film. Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh plays Nenneke, another mentor and mother figure for Geralt, while Outlander's Graham McTavish plays Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy.

Other cast members for Season 2 include Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively, as well as Chris Fulton as Rience, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses, and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on December 17, while Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Witcher:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

