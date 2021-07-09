Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher, on the heels of an official premiere date for the upcoming season. The trailer was revealed as part of the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual fan event co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red and dedicated to the world of The Witcher across all its media forms, TV and games alike. The second season of the hit series will premiere December 17 on Netflix.

Given that Geralt and Ciri have finally crossed paths as of the end of Season 1, the second season seems to pick up with the White Wolf of Rivia taking the princess to Kaer Morhen for safekeeping — but it's there she'll begin her training to become a powerful warrior too. Meanwhile, the very end of the trailer reveals that Yennefer is alive after all, even if she hasn't made it through last season completely unscathed either. And is that Vesemir we hear in a voiceover issuing a warning to Geralt — about Ciri, of all people?

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Season 2 Reveals Release Date and New Images

In Season 2, returning cast members Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) are joined by some new additions — including Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, an older witcher who also acts as a mentor for Geralt, and Paul Bullion as Lambert, a witcher who has a personal involvement in Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen. The Season 2 cast has also been rounded out with many familiar faces to both television and film. Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh plays Nenneke, another mentor and mother figure for Geralt, while Outlander's Graham McTavish plays Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy.

Other cast members for Season 2 include Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively, as well as Chris Fulton as Rience, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses, and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on December 17, while Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Witcher:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

KEEP READING: 'The Witcher' Timeline Explained, From the Elder Races to the White Frost

Share Share Tweet Email

Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby Star in First Trailer for Ted Bundy Drama ‘No Man of God’ Get ready to see a different side of the famous serial killer.

Read Next

Carly Lane (198 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane