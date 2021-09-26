Netflix has provided a better look at the character of Vesemir in the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed series The Witcher.

Showcased on the official The Witcher Twitter page, Vesemir was shown off in a pair of photos, showing Killing Eve's star Kim Bodnia as the old Witcher mentor to the series lead, Geralt of Rivia. Along with the images, the tweet itself read, "It’s the year of Vesemir! Welcome Kim Bodnia as the oldest surviving witcher and Geralt’s beloved mentor, making his debut in The Witcher Season 2."

Vesemir was shown shortly in the "Road to Season 2" trailer that was released recently as Geralt and Ciri returned to the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen, though this is the first time that we see Bodnia in full Witcher regalia. Bodnia joins a cast that includes Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Alongside Bodnia, the cast of new Witchers that will be joining the show for its second season include Paul Bullion, Yasen Atour, and Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Lambert, Coën, and Eskel respectively.

Vesemir is a character that holds great significance in The Witcher, whether it be in the form of the original books by Andrzej Sapkowski or the video game series of the same name by CD Projekt RED. He also stars in the new Netflix animated series The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf. The oldest surviving Witcher at Kaer Morhen, Vesemir was one of the only survivors of an attack on the keep that nearly wiped out the entirety of the School of the Wolf. Vesemir trained Geralt from a young age and is like a father to him, a sentiment that he shares with all of his students. When Geralt brings Ciri to Kaer Morhen, Vesemir plays a large role in her training in becoming a Witcher as well as guiding Geralt in his growing role as her father figure.

The Witcher season 2 is set to air on Netflix on December 17. See the tweet showing Vesemir in the upcoming season as well as the second season's synopsis down below.

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

