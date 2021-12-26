Bodnia also explains what he took from Henry Cavill's Season 1 performance that he was able to apply to Vesemir.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher, Season 2, Episode 5, “Turn Your Back.”]The Witcher Season 2 pushes the main ensemble’s storylines forward significantly, but with the help of a few new key players including Kim Bodnia’s Vesemir and Kristofer Hivju’s Nivellen.

In Season 2, Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) are finally together, and Geralt decides his childhood home of Kaer Morhen is the best place to keep her safe. While making their way there, they bump into an old acquaintance of Geralt’s, a man named Nivellen. But since their last encounter, Nivellen’s been cursed with the head of a boar, tusks and claws. After dealing with Nivellen’s situation, Geralt reunites with his brothers at Kaer Morhen and also with Vesemir who’s like a father figure to him. Vesemir is the oldest living Witcher and the one who’s largely responsible for the group’s future, a future that looks quite bleak given the lack of resources needed to create more Witchers. However, that changes when Ciri arrives.

Image via Netflix

With The Witcher Season 2 now available to watch on Netflix, I got the chance to chat with Hivju and Bodnia. We did discuss some non-spoiler topics like the makeup and prosthetic work involved in creating Nivellen’s more monstrous form and what Bodnia took from Cavill’s Season 1 performance that he was able to incorporate in Vesemir in Season 2, but we also dug into some spoilers as well.

At the end of Season 2, Episode 1, Geralt lops off the Bruxa’s (Agnes Born) head, breaking the curse on Nivellen. What initially appears to be a happy ending becomes far more tragic when Nivellen reveals the true cause of his curse. He didn’t just disrespect a temple. He raped a priestess. Nivellen begs Geralt to take his life, but Geralt refuses.

Is there any path forward for Nivellen at that point? Perhaps one that includes redemption? Here’s Hivju’s take:

“I believe that we are able to change and I think he has gone a long way in his remorse for the deed’s he done. So I believe that he can come back from that. And I don’t think he has the courage to kill himself, so I believe in him.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Recalls the Day She Said "I Can't Do This" and Called a Mentor for Help

As for Bodnia, he shares a number of key moments with Allan this season, but one of the most unforgettable of the bunch is when Vesemir commits to giving Ciri the Witcher mutagen. It’s a complicated beat where, yes, you can see Vesemir’s determination, but also a multitude of concerns and possibilities bubbling underneath. So what’s at the core of it for Bodnia? Is Vesemir truly totally blinded by his eagerness to create more Witchers? Here’s how he explained it:

“It’s so complex. I’m still working on it! It’s like, oh god, it’s awful. You’re totally right, and that is exactly the complex inside Vesemir right now and I have no idea where it’s going with that painfulness. To sacrifice and go into that mindset and, you know, I could lose my own son! I can lose her, I can lose everything just to keep on going with creating more witchers. It’s tough. It’s very tough. I’m still working on it.”

Image via Netflix

During a separate chat with Allan, she pinpointed that particular scene as being the Season 2 beat that required the most workshopping to nail due to the fact that it's an emotional roller coaster for Ciri.

“She discovers a massive thing about her past and then she’s trying to say she wants to be a Witcher and she’s trying to convince him to go forward with it and he’s telling her some really horrible [things]. There was so much happening that we really did sit down at the table and chat for a very long time about it. And that was one of my favorite scenes to shoot because not only do I learn so much of Kim and his way of working, but also he just offers so much and is so real.”

Looking for even more The Witcher Season 2 talk from Hivju and Bodnia? You can catch our full conversation in the video at the top of this article! You can also watch the full chat with Allan using the link below.

'The Witcher' Season 2: Ciri’s New Eyebrow Color Explained by Freya Allan Allan also discusses some very exciting new relationships Ciri is building this season.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email