Netflix has been holding nothing back when it comes to promoting Season 2 of hit fantasy drama The Witcher. Since its premiere on December 17, the streamer has released a plethora of behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, featurettes, and many more. Now, fans are getting a better look into how the world of The Witcher truly comes to life, thanks to a new video that highlights the work from the show's visual effects team.

Released this week, the clip shows a side-by-side comparison of the raw footage and its edited counterpart. The clip is meant to showcase the hard work of the visual effects team as they created stunning locations like Cintra and epic battles with fearsome basilisks, a task that impressed critics and fans alike. But they weren't the only ones who were blown away by the VFX team's skill.

"Covid brought so many challenges to shooting The Witcher,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in a Twitter statement, “which is where our VFX team took over, led by the incredible Dadi Einarsson.” And took over they did, filling in details to completely immerse fans in the dangerous, fantastical setting. Hissrich also recommends that fans view the show's closing credits to see the names of the hundreds of people who took part in creating the epic world.

The current release of behind-the-scenes clips is just one of many ways fans can enjoy the show. The streamer has previously released several specials such as Making the Witcher, a documentary special looking into various aspects of the show’s creation, along with The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes which delves into Season 1 guided by Hissrich, two featurettes dedicated the show’s beasts and monsters, and an animated series titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. All are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

There is no doubt that The Witcher continues to be one of the most successful shows to hit the streamer, with Season 3 already confirmed. As the show continues its stay on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows list, there’s no telling what the next exciting behind-the-scenes look fans could be seeing next. The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the show’s titular Witcher. Returning to the main cast in Season 2 are Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher are currently available for streaming on Netflix. You can check out the stunning VFX clip below:

