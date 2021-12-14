The second season of Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher is premiering this week, and in anticipation, the Twitter handle for the show shared a clip from the new season which reveals a conversation between the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and her former magic instructor Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) in the aftermath of the Battle of Sodden.

In the clip, Tissaia praises Yennefer for what she accomplished during the intense battle. It is apparent that Tissaia has gained some newfound respect for her former pupil who, up until that point, had been quite the unpredictable sorceress. However, as much as it is not what she wants, Tissaia says that they need to let Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) be the one who receives credit for their victory. What the younger sorceress seems to understand by this is that Tissaia does not want her to attract any attention to herself for the time being. The decision does not seem to please her but Yennefer does not argue further. At the end of the clip, the two share a rare heartwarming hug.

It is not completely clear when the clip is set but, since it appears to be the first conversation the two magic practitioners have had since the battle which transpired in the last episode of Season 1, "Much More," it is probable that this clip corresponds to the first episode of the new season. We already know that Season 2 will follow a much more linear timeline compared to Season 1 and therefore it is fair to conclude we could be seeing this conversation in the first or first few episodes. In addition to Chalotra, Buring, and Jadu, Season 2 of The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Kim Bodnia, and more.

The Witcher Season 2 officially premieres on Netflix this Friday, December 17. In the event that you missed it, Netflix confirmed back in September that Season 3 is already in the works. Check out the clip featuring Yennefer and Tissaia's conversation below:

