The Witcher Season 3 is full of epic battles, heartfelt encounters, and character growth, but one moment stands out among the rest. During a short break in the action of episode 6, "Everybody Has a Plan 'til They Get Punched in the Face," Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) takes the time to acknowledge the relationship she shares with Ciri (Freya Allan). This occurs after the series spent a lot of time developing the relationships between the main three characters. Though they all came together in Season 2, the latest episodes saw them blossom into a loving and badass family. This dynamic is the highlight of Season 3, but not every relationship gets the same attention. Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri have shared phenomenal scenes before, making their devotion to each other clear despite Geralt's few words. Geralt and Yennefer's relationship had its own chance in the spotlight. But Ciri and Yennefer's moment wasn't until the second part of the season.

The beautiful confession is the culmination of their slowly developing relationship, which began in Season 2. They overcame many complications to create exactly what they wanted. Yennefer has longed for a child of her own, and Ciri has been searching for the love and support of a family since the beginning of the show. Finally, in their last interaction of the season, Yennefer calls Ciri her daughter, putting words to the relationship they created. The love between these women is obvious as they share this touching moment. Unfortunately, this is the last time they appear together in Season 3, but their reunion is one more thing to look forward to in the next season.

Ciri and Yennefer Share an Emotional Moment in 'The Witcher' Season 3

Image via Netflix

The episode begins with Aretuza under attack. Though the main characters are separated, they all know that Ciri is a target, so Geralt and Yennefer set out to locate her. But even after they find each other, they are far from safe. As they run away, the fight gets more desperate, and Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) instigates a last-resort spell to kill friend and foe alike. Yennefer hesitates to witness the destruction of her home. After the fall of Cintra, that is a situation Ciri is intimately familiar with, so she suggests Yennefer go back. Understanding it's something she has to do, Yennefer does, but only after stopping to say goodbye to Ciri.

Yennefer promises Ciri they will never be apart, reminding her that destiny brought them together. She ends with the words, "I love you, my daughter." This moment brings both women to tears. Yennefer didn't intend to go back until Ciri suggested it. Even though Yennefer leaves Ciri, she trusts Geralt will keep her safe, meaning the sacrifice is on Ciri's part. Yennefer may be the one to say the words, but Ciri expresses her love in this action. Ciri also tells Yennefer that she knows what Tissaia means to her and understands the pain of knowing she suffers. Ciri experienced a similar situation in her grandmother's death, but that isn't the only time. The relationship between Tissaia and Yennefer is parallel to Yennefer and Ciri. Both met when the younger girl needed to learn magic. Though sometimes seemingly distant, they grew from teachers to mentors to mother figures. Hidden just beneath the surface is the reality that Ciri feels the same pain sending Yennefer away but does so anyway. This scene beautifully voices the relationship on both sides, making the tender moment stand apart from the otherwise action-pact episode.

This Scene Is Significant to 'The Witcher's Story

Image via Netflix

While The Witcher's magic, monsters, and war may be more flashy, the story is ultimately about the bonds between a chosen family. Fated to be a part of each other's lives, Geralt was always going to find Ciri, and Ciri and Yennefer are the same way. After all, it's too much of a coincidence for the mage who wants a child above all else to fall in love with a Witcher who happens to be destined to save a young girl who lost her family.

Long before she met Ciri, Yennefer wanted a child, which is impossible for mages. She searches for a way to make her dream a reality but fails. Yet this path lead her to Ciri, who lost her family in Season 1 and has been searching for a connection ever since. It doesn't happen all at once, but slowly, these two develop the mother/daughter relationship that they both crave, and that feeling finally being put into words is monumental for both characters as it solidifies their story. After searching for so long, Yennefer found her daughter, and Ciri has a family who fights to keep her safe. Without overstating things, this goodbye highlights the relationship and shows the completion of that character arc.

'The Witcher' Built Up This Relationship Slowly Over the Seasons

Image via Netflix

Yennefer and Ciri share a wonderful relationship, but part of the reason this moment is so perfect is that their dynamic took time to develop. To begin with, these characters didn't meet until partway through Season 2, and then there were complications. Yennefer planned to deliver Ciri to Voleth Meir (Ania Marson) in exchange for getting her magic back. But on their journey, Yennefer saw Ciri's fierce determination and unflinching courage, leading to a change of heart.

Yennefer joins Geralt in his mission to protect Ciri and agrees to teach the girl magic, which doesn't come naturally to her. They must overcome Yennefer's past choices and learn to understand each other. Yennefer understands the dangers of Ciri's powers all too well but doesn't succeed in expressing that. They disagree and argue, but that doesn't change how they feel. Ciri has so few people to rely on, and Yennefer proves her devotion to the girl. The tearful separation is an emotional moment for the characters and the audience who have watched their relationship develop, making it one of The Witcher's most unforgettable scenes to date.

