Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Volume 1 of The Witcher.

For the first time, The Witcher Season 3 begins with all three main characters united. After two seasons of building the family dynamic between Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Season 3 delivers the relationship fans wanted, at least for the first episode. In the first part of the season, the series largely underuses this central trio all together. In Episode 1, "Shaerrawedd," they travel together as Ciri attempts to bridge the gap between her arguing protectors. But the three soon separate as Yennefer takes Ciri to learn magic in Aretuza while Geralt tracks one of their enemies. From there, the trio mostly interacts in fragments rather than all at once. Though each pair get time together, they rarely appear as a unit, which is disappointing after the executive build-up in previous seasons.

The found family between these characters is the center of the show and has been from the beginning, even though they don't interact until late in Season 2. Geralt and Yennefer's rocky relationship is only the beginning of this dynamic. When adding Ciri, there are many more layers to unpack, including Yennefer's longing for a child and Ciri's desperation for family. Geralt and Ciri's relationship develops in Season 2 as he slowly learns how to interact with her, but that is only the first step of the growing family. These characters coming together should be an instrumental moment for everyone involved, yet it is criminally downplayed throughout the first part of the season, to the detriment of the characters.

RELATED: This Monster in 'The Witcher’ Season 3 Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

The First Episode of 'The Witcher' Season 3 Promised This Trio

Image via Netflix

From the beginning, it seemed that the relationship between Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer would be an important part of the season. Though Geralt has not forgiven Yennefer for nearly trading Ciri's life for her powers in Season 2, they travel together, contacting few others. As they hide from the many people chasing Ciri, Geralt and Yennefer continue to develop a relationship with the girl and train her in their respective abilities, yet they keep their distance from each other. Geralt stubbornly refuses to speak to Yennefer, who is forced to communicate with him through letters, but she persists in trying to find a way into his life. Despite the argument, their care for Ciri pushes them together. Basically, it comes off as bitterly divorced parents attempting to raise their child together.

Over time, however, the ice begins to thaw, allowing the small family to grow. Their isolation certainly helps, as does their mutual goal of protecting Ciri. By the time their enemies reappear, the three have formed an almost functional family unit. Together the budding family devices a plan to trap Rience (Sam Woolf) when he comes to look for Ciri. They prove to be a good team, setting up the season for many more epic battles as this family makes their way through the Continent. But that never happens. The first episode ends with Geralt claiming the three of them belong together, and up to that point, the series backs it up. Yet, despite the fact that the premiere is full of the three being together, they spend little time as a family throughout the first volume of Season 3.

'The Witcher' Season 3 Separates the Central Characters Again

Image via Netflix

After a long road to get together, Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer should have had a while as a group but are soon separated again. They initially divided into two groups, with Ciri and Yennefer traveling to Aretuza while Geralt chases the Rogue Mage backing Rience. Over the next four episodes, the pairings change, but all three are never together for more than a few seconds. Ciri learns to fight monsters from Geralt, and Yennefer works with the girl on her magic, but she does so with one protector at a time.

After Ciri argues with Yennefer, she runs away from Aretuza and is rescued by Geralt. They travel back with Jaskier, giving the girl a chance to show off what she learned from Geralt by fighting an aeschna. Upon their arrival at Aretuza, there isn't much of a heartwarming family reunion. Instead, Ciri is sent off with Jaskier (Joey Batey) while Geralt and Yennefer talk. It happens again during the Conclave of Mages, when Ciri is left behind with Jaskier while Geralt and Yennefer uncover their enemies. The fact that everyone is after Ciri certainly makes it hard for her to appear in public, yet she does get to run around town on her own, pretending to be Yennefer's ward. The family unit is sidelined for the sake of the many plot threads, but that is hardly a valid excuse.

'The Witcher' Season 3's Disregard of this Dynamic Is Detrimental to the Series

Image via Netflix

The lack of time these three spend together is the biggest flaw of the new season, as the show took so long to unite them. After bringing these characters together took two seasons, they should have been together more consistently. Their constant separation fails to pay off the long journey it took to develop this family. When together in the first episode, it highlights that Ciri is the best of both Yennefer and Geralt, but since then, they have been separated, and that duality is less apparent. When they are together, Yennefer and Geralt are still arguing, putting a damper on the family dynamic. Each has been searching for something they can get out of this relationship, and because of that, disregarding that hurts the ultimate character arcs.

As the heart of the show, this developing family deserves more time. The relationships at play between the three main characters are so important to the personal development of each one, yet the show provides very little interaction. The dynamic between the characters is the best part of the series, but they spend so much time divided that it doesn't get the chance to shine. With three episodes left in this season of The Witcher, there is still a chance to remedy this, yet much needs to happen in those episodes, so the family relationship between Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer could be forgotten again.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 is now available to stream, with Volume 2 premiering on July 27.