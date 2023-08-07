The Big Picture The Witcher's sprawling cast of characters, beyond Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, fails to captivate audiences and lacks emotional weight.

The focus has shifted from the main characters to political conflicts, resulting in disjointed storylines and a loss of relevance.

Other characters in the show, while not all new, lack development and likability, leaving audiences uninvested in their stories and plot twists.

Netflix's The Witcher has more than its share of issues, with behind-the-scenes drama on top of a complex story. Yet one problem has floated to the forefront in the newest season and can no longer be ignored. The epic fantasy show has a sprawling cast, which only grows as the conflict develops, but even so, few characters have made their way into the fans' hearts. The show has several memorable characters, but for its scope, that group should be a bit bigger. Geralt's (Henry Cavill) begrudging heroics and fighting prowess are hard to forget, as are Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) magical feats and Jaskier's (Joey Batey) constant humor. Ciri's (Freya Allan) position in the center of the story and her mysterious powers add her to the list. Yet, the show has many more characters with their own storylines that it simply hasn't made the audience fall in love with. From Francesca (Mecia Simson) to Philippa (Cassie Clare), many stories play out on screen, but none carry the same emotional weight.

Watching these scenes mostly turns into waiting for the story to return to the leads, which is detrimental to the overall show, and that is never more true than in Season 3. With the Continent at war, the elves, the Brotherhood, and the various nations play an important role, but there's no reason to care for them. The focus shifting toward the political conflict highlights the fact that the show never prioritized these characters, leaving dramatic deaths and major twists falling flat. The apathy towards the supporting cast is an issue The Witcher needs to remedy.

When Did Focus Shift From Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer?

The problem is that the series has changed its focus. Though there was always a political tent, especially with Yennefer's story, there was a clear focus on the heroes. The first season switches between Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri's stories, not giving time to issues that don't involve one of the three. This established a focus on this found family, and as these characters slowly united, the story began including other plots irrelevant to the events the audience was following. The first season gave a clear reason to care for the main characters, and Jaskier wormed his way into the hearts of fans just like one of his catchy songs. Yet the other characters didn't get the same chance.

After creating a strong connection to the four most recognizable characters, the show tried to expand. Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt spend most of the time separated and, as such, run into many other people. The Witcher continued to use the same characters after the leads were no longer with them, but as the lead leaves, the story loses its relevance. Instead, this pulled focus from the slowly-forming family to dive into the complex politics of the Continent. The change in the narrative makes the new stories feel disjointed and irrelevant. Though the political conflict focuses largely on Ciri, she is merely the goal rather than being deeply involved. These characters are at a disadvantage because of their distance from the show's original focus. As it didn't begin as an expansive political drama, fans are less attached to that part of the show, preferring the core characters to the rest.

'The Witcher' Doesn't Provide a Reason to Root for Other Characters

What's interesting about this issue is that the characters are not all brand new, nor are they without emotional plots. There are many different reasons why these characters are not as loved as the main four, including everything from lack of time to likability. Dara (Wilson Radjou-Pujalte) appears in Season 1, yet his role has never increased in importance. While he may be a perfectly interesting character, the lack of time devoted to his story makes it difficult to get invested. Others suffer from how they were portrayed early on. At Aretuza, Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) is Yennefer's opponent, and that does little to change. As the Mage of Nilfgaard, she becomes ambitious, ruthless, and manipulative, which does little to endear the audience to her. While Seasons 2 and 3 toy with the idea of her becoming a better person and show her rebelling against Nilfgaard, they don't give a reason to root for her.

Likewise, the entire Brotherhood is shown to be cold, calculating, and uninvolved. Their refusal to act until things are desperate makes them suspicious. And worse, the rampant corruption in the organization makes them as unlikable as they are untrustworthy. The Brotherhood looks down their noses at others, but they are just as problematic as anyone else. The most inexplicable example is Francesca, the Scoia'tael, and the elves. Her people have suffered, and Francesca herself has emotional plot lines, including the tragic death of her baby. Despite this, there is little connection to the character or the elves as a whole. Their story still feels unnecessary, as they are just one more group trying to get to Ciri.

'The Witcher's Supplementary Plot Lines Fall Flat

Season 3 sees many plot twists that don't have the emotional impact they deserve because of a lack of interest in the characters. The Brotherhood is almost completely wiped out, and it isn't a heart-wrenching moment. The Brotherhood has been an important organization since the beginning, yet it's hard to pay attention to the battle when Geralt and Ciri's escape seems to be more significant. The event is followed by Tissaia's (MyAnna Buring) death, and though this impacts Yennefer, there is little emotional effect on the audience. Tissaia plays a large role in the show, yet her death doesn't provide the gut punch that it could have had the show taken the time to give the audience a connection with her.

While everyone is after Ciri for their own gain, there is a clear answer to where she should be — with Geralt and the rest of her family. Ciri longs to break the cycle of the world, while everyone else wants to use her. The fact that they are working against the established leads and preventing Ciri from finding safety makes it impossible to root for anyone but the main characters. The rest aren't exactly villains, but without the show providing a clear reason for the audience to connect with them, they simply don't seem important.

The Witcher never gives a good enough reason for what its characters are doing, and doesn't give the audience enough time with them to invest in their goals. As the series attempts to grow beyond the little family they've created in Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, it struggles to give the audience a reason to care about the other characters, making it difficult to be invested in the rest of the plot.