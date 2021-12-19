The Witcher was renewed by Netflix even before the first season dropped back in December 2019. The streamer clearly knew it had an epic gem on its hands and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was well prepared to go the distance. Shortly after Season 1 arrived, she revealed that she had mapped out seven seasons for the show.

No, you don’t want to get ahead of yourself when launching a new series, but you do want to be prepared should you get the opportunity to continue. However, formulating a blueprint early on doesn’t mean you have to stick to it. Things change and perhaps one might find new promising paths to take that they hadn’t considered before while working on the show.

With Season 2 of The Witcher now available to watch on Netflix, I got the chance to chat with Hissrich and revisit that original seven-season plan. She laughed and began:

“I love that seven season became the thing that we go to because I think also at one point, I said something that I would go for like 20 seasons and I’m glad that no one actually expects me to have 20 seasons. I would be dead by that.”

The one thing about Hissrich’s approach to the Witcher series that’s stayed true since day one? her dedication to the source material.

“I do think that my utmost goal and the reason I started with seven years is because I wanted to stay true to the books. I don’t feel the need for our story to go beyond where the books go. I think Andrzej Sapkowski, the writer, he had a natural end in mind. Now actually, since we started the show, he has released more books, so we’ll have to see how that fits into it.”

In addition to being open to adapting that seven-year plan to the growing source material, Hissrich also emphasized the importance of not locking herself into the one book per season format. For example, Season 2 is an adaptation of Blood of Elves, but there’s one big story from that book that Hissrich will incorporate in Season 3.

“I also think I’m not in a rush to get through these stories, you know? We approximately do a book a season, but we also make sure that the stories from that book are best in that season of our television show. So sometimes we move those chess pieces around a little bit. There’s a big story from Blood of Elves that we’re gonna do in Season 3 for instance. Or there was a short story that we couldn’t fit in Season 1, so we put it in Season 2. We try to be pretty flexible with that.”

Looking for more from Hissrich on her experience making The Witcher Season 2 including how she incorporated a playful jab at her own show, tackled a key scene between Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Triss (Anna Shaffer), and more? Be sure to check out our full spoiler-filled chat in the video at the top of this article!

