Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher is upon us. Continuing the exhilarating journey based on the beloved books by Andrzej Sapkowski, the brand-new season promises a deeper exploration intricate and magical world of Geralt of Rivia, the legendary Witcher.

In Season 3, our beloved characters reunite, facing new challenges and formidable enemies as they strive to protect their found family and fulfill their destinies. As destiny intertwines the lives of Geralt, his young ward Ciri, and the powerful sorceress Yennefer, we embark on a thrilling adventure filled with danger, love, and the constant struggle between good and evil.

With the first part of the new season now streaming on Netflix, check out our cast and character guide to see who's returning.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, a formidable Witcher who fearlessly battles monstrous creatures in exchange for payment, all while enduring the disdain of society. As he embraces his true purpose and embarks on his destined path, Geralt becomes an unwavering protector of Ciri, his young ward and Princess of Cintra.

Now taking on a father figure role, Geralt not only teaches Ciri the ways of a Witcher but also entrusts her care to his beloved Yennefer of Vengerberg. Season 3 sees Geralt reunited with Yennefer and Ciri, igniting an unwavering determination within him to safeguard his newfound family at any cost.

Before his portrayal of Geralt, Cavill rose to international prominence as Superman in Zack Snyder's critically acclaimed film Man of Steel. Cavill's performance continued with his role as August Walker in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, opposite Tom Cruise, which garnered both critical acclaim and immense commercial success. This will be Cavill's last season as Geralt, with Liam Hemsworth replacing him in Season 4.

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Anya Chalotra portrays Yennefer, a resilient character who overcame a neglected childhood to become the most formidable sorceress ever trained at the magical academy of Aretuza. Yennefer's priorities shift when she crosses paths with Geralt, her true love.

However, her focus expands beyond their relationship when she encounters young Ciri, whom she sees as a reflection of her own past. Yennefer's unexpected and profound feelings for Ciri drive her to embrace motherhood and find a purpose beyond her personal ambitions. Before fully committing to her newfound role, she must mend her relationship with Tissaia, her own mother figure.

Chalotra's previous television credits include notable series such as Sherwood, The ABC Murders, and Wanderlust. In addition to her work on television, Chalotra has an impressive background in theater, having performed in productions like The Village at the Theatre Royal Stratford East and Much Ado About Nothing at The Globe.

Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra

Freya Allan plays Princess Cirilla of Cintra, or Ciri, the rightful heir to the throne of Cintra, who narrowly escapes the clutches of the power-hungry Nilfgaard when her country falls. As the Child of Elder Blood, Ciri is destined to possess immense untapped magical powers that could potentially save Elfkind. As a result, she becomes the target of various factions across the Continent. Geralt and Yennefer take Ciri under their wing, offering guidance and training to protect her from those who seek to exploit her abilities.

Despite the support of her parental mentors, Ciri faces numerous challenges along her journey. As passionate as she is about learning magic, she experiences the frustration and hopelessness that comes with the journey. Ciri's self-doubt and determination to harness her magical potential contribute to her character's growth and development throughout the series.

The Witcher marks Allan's breakthrough role in a major project, showcasing her talent and versatility. Audiences can anticipate seeing her next in the upcoming film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, where she continues to expand her repertoire.

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Joey Batey plays Jaskier, a bard who accompanies Geralt on his adventures despite Geralt's initial reluctance. Over time, their nomadic lifestyles and shared experiences forge a deep friendship, ultimately making them chosen family by Season 3.

Jaskier assumes the role of an uncle figure to Ciri and becomes heavily invested in helping Geralt and Yennefer protect her. As war looms over the Continent, Jaskier, who previously aided refugee elves as "the Sandpiper," finds himself drawn further into the conflict. Although not inherently suited to be a spy, he strives to make a positive impact in a time of turmoil and do something good. Word on the street is that Jaskier's proposed love interest will be explored more in the new season.

Batey has garnered recognition for his performances in Knightfall, C.B. Strike, and The White Queen. Batey also made a memorable appearance in the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia

MyAnna Buring plays Tissaia, the stern and disciplined headmistress of Aretuza Academy. With her extensive knowledge of magic and astute judgment of character and potential, Tissaia becomes an ideal mentor for Yennefer when others refuse the responsibility.

While Tissaia's methods can be ruthless, her genuine care for the mages who endure her rigorous training is evident. As a member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, Tissaia and her lover, Vilgefortz, share a vision of ushering in a new era for their organization, striving to shape its future.

Buring previously appeared in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn and even lent her voice to a character in the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine. Buring also played in acclaimed series such as Downton Abbey, and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor

Lars Mikkelsen plays Stregobor an influential old mage known for his formidable powers. However, despite his status, he holds deeply prejudiced and outdated beliefs. He subscribes to the notion that women should not be trusted with magic and that elves should not exist. Stregobor staunchly believes in the Curse of the Black Sun, an apocalyptic eclipse that prophesied the return of Lilit.

Mikkelsen gained prominence through his role in the original version of The Killing (Forbrydelsen) and achieved international recognition for his work in acclaimed productions such as House of Cards, and Sherlock.

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen

Mahesh Jadu plays Vilgefortz of Roggeveen. Characterized by his striking appearance, tall stature, and air of mystery, Vilgefortz is a charismatic mage with a background in the military. Alongside Tissaia, his partner in both love and politics, he endeavors to guide the Brotherhood towards a new path and vision.

Having initially gained recognition through his work on the Australian soap opera Neighbours, Jadu has since appeared in movies such as I, Frankenstein, and The Lovers.

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Anna Shaffer plays Triss Merigold, a steadfast ally of Geralt, having saved his life on multiple occasions. As one of the foremost experts in botany on the Continent, she possesses extensive knowledge of healing and magic-related plants. Triss also takes Ciri under her wing, offering guidance and support. However, she harbors romantic feelings for Geralt that are not reciprocated.

Shaffer is widely recognized for her portrayal of the witch Romilda Vane in the Harry Potter series. Additionally, she has spent over three years portraying the character Ruby Button in the popular British soap opera Hollyoaks.

Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo

Mimî M. Khayisa plays Fringilla Vigo, an outcast sorceress who, despite being one of the top students at Aretuza, is assigned to Nilfgaard. In Nilfgaard, she establishes herself as a powerful and relentless force, leading their troops into war and forming an alliance with Francesca. However, her loyalty is betrayed once again, this time by the emperor of Nilfgaard, known as the White Flame.

Audiences can also see Khayisa on the big screen in the 2015 Disney live-action remake of Cinderella. She has also appeared in notable films such as The Legend of Tarzan and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Mecia Simson plays Francesca Findabair, a strong and determined leader among the Elves, willing to go to great lengths to protect her people. Even if it means forming unexpected alliances with her enemies, she remains committed to the well-being of her kind. Francesca forges a strategic alliance with Fringilla, but tragedy strikes when she loses her newborn baby. Fueled by a desire for justice, Francesca seeks retribution for her loss.

In addition to her acting career, Simson achieved recognition by winning Britain's Next Top Model in 2009. The talented British actor has also made appearances in the series Brave New World.

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Royce Pierreson plays Istredd. Together with Yennefer, they were once young mages in training who fell in love with each other. But as time passed, they grew apart. While Istredd still has feelings for his former love, his primary focus lies in researching the monoliths, diverting his attention to unraveling their mysteries. Pierreson's impressive resume encompasses various Netflix dramas, including Wanderlust and The Irregulars.

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Cassie Clare plays Philippa Eilhart, a powerful shapeshifter, and sorcerer. Most importantly (and dangerously, Philippa is also a skilled political manipulator. As a trusted adviser to King Vizimir, she wields significant influence alongside her partner in crime, Sigismund Dijkstra. Philippa possesses her own hidden agenda and possesses the ability to command attention and authority. Clare has made notable appearances in episodes of popular series such as The Sandman and The Irregulars.

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Eamon Farren plays Cahir, a merciless and ambitious soldier from Nilfgaard, who orchestrates the devastating attack on Cintra. His ultimate goal is to capture Ciri, and he will stop at nothing to achieve it. As he continues his relentless pursuit of power, Cahir's loyalties will be put to the test, raising questions about where his true allegiances lie. Fans can watch Farren in the film The Dig as well as in the 2017 series Twin Peaks: The Return.

Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra

Graham McTavish plays Sigismund Dijkstra, the head of Redanian Intelligence who possesses an extensive network of informants across the Continent. As King Vizimir's most trusted adviser, he understands that information is a powerful weapon. With his sharp mind and resourcefulness, Sigismund keeps a watchful eye on events unfolding in the realm. McTavish's appearances include Dougal MacKenzie in Outlander and Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy.

Meng’er Zhang as Milva

Meng'er Zhang plays Milva, a fierce and lethal hunter. She is a human adopted by the dryads of the Brokilon Forest. With killer archery skills and exceptional survival instincts, she makes a feared adversary. Zhang starred alongside Simu Liu as the determined Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid

Hugh Skinner plays Prince Radovid, a prince known for his reputation as a carefree playboy, often indulging in a hedonistic and over-privileged lifestyle. However, despite his seemingly frivolous demeanor, Radovid possesses a surprising acumen for politics, and his sharp insights may catch others off guard. As the brother of King Vizimir, he adds an intriguing dynamic to the story. Skinner appeared in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and played on the small screen in Fleabag.

Christelle Elwin as Mistle

Christelle Elwin plays Mistle, a spirited member of The Rats, an outlaw band composed of rebellious teenagers who thrive on stealing from the wealthy for their own benefit. Initially suspicious of everyone she encounters, Mistle's perspective undergoes a transformative shift after an unexpected encounter that alters her outlook on life. Elwin previously appeared in episodes of various television series such as Bloods, and Death in Paradise.

Robbie Amell as Gallatin

Robbie Amell plays Gallatin, who serves as the leader of a guerilla army of Scoia'tael elves fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Despite his allegiance to Francesca's cause, Gallatin is known for his fearlessness in speaking his truth, often leading to clashes with his leader regarding matters of power and strategy. Amell has made notable appearances in The Babysitter, and When We First Met. He's also gained recognition for his portrayal in The Flash.

Cal Watson as Eva

Cal Watson plays Eva, s a trusted servant and lady's maid in the household of King Vizimir. Eva holds a close connection with Philippa, showcasing a bond that goes beyond their professional roles. Watson's talents extend to both the stage and screen. He recently showcased his skills on London's West End in the production of As You Like It.