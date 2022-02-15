With the second installment of The Witcher only dropping on Netflix in December 2021, it seems a little preemptive to get out the popcorn for Season 3. However, after the sensational second season climbed into Netflix’s most-watched TV list in just one month we can’t blame you for wanting a glimpse into what the writers, directors, and the incredible talent of executive producer Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich have in store.

The first two seasons have (finally) united our three main characters; Geralt of Rivia played by fantasy TV’s leading man, Henry Cavill, Yennefer of Vengerberg played by the stunning Anya Chalotra and completing the trio is Ciri (or Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon) portrayed by up and coming actress Freya Allan. It’s been a long road of epic battles, expertly orchestrated character development, and insane special effects with a budget reported to be on par with Marvel Disney+ shows. While the Season 2 finale might have seen our leading characters side by side, don’t expect any peace and quiet coming your way in the next installment. So without further ado let’s dive back into the magical world of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher. Be warned, spoilers ahead.

What Happened in The Witcher Season 2?

The writers of Season 2 had their work cut out following up on all the cliffhangers and storylines we were left with after Season 1. The first half of the season sees Ciri and Geralt travel to Kaer Morhen and the world's most awkward father-daughter relationship. Everyone thinks Yennefer is dead but spoiler alert, she isn’t. Yennefer loses her magic to a trapped demon, the deathless mother (that will be important later). The war between Nilfgaard and Cintra introduces elven sorceress Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson) who forges an alliance with the Nilfgaardian Mage Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) however when Francesca is found to be pregnant, a spanner is thrown in the works. Up in Kaer Morhen Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) discovers Ciri’s powers are due to her possession of the elder blood, a long presumed extinct mutagen ingredient for creating new witchers. Despite the plot being constantly flung in our faces to set up the second half of the season, we also had some heart-wrenching scenes. Yennefer finally returns to Aretuza, and we have an emotional reunion with mother-figure Tissaia (who also presumed her dead). It has to be said that the center point of the season is defined by the reintroduction of Joey Batey as Jaskier with his spine-tingling rendition of "Burn Butcher Burn".

The second half of Season 2 informs us that Ciri is prophesied to destroy the world and she is linked to the monoliths scattered over it, she also insists on being the trial subject of the torturous witcher-making process using her own blood (Geralt steps in just in time). Geralt finds out Yenn is alive, just as Yenn finds out from the deathless mother that all she needs to do to get her powers back is deliver Ciri to… something bad. Surprise, Geralt, Ciri, and Yenn run into each other at the Temple of Melitele where Ciri is meant to be learning magic from the priestess Nenneke played by the fabulous Adjoa Andoh who you might recognize from another Netflix high flier, Bridgerton. Ciri is now being pursued by a fire mage with a mysterious task, to escape him, Yennefer teaches her how to portal and they go on a little road trip without Geralt. Yennefer actually helps teach Ciri some magic tricks but Ciri finds out Yennefer is betraying her. Yenn has a change of heart and we all get our hearts stolen when Geralt saves the day, sending Ciri away with Jaskier back to Kaer Morhen and declaring to Yennefer that Ciri is “mine”. A lovely display of character growth for the broody witcher since Season 1.

In the jam-packed finale, Francesca’s elven baby is murdered, causing such pain it releases the deathless mother (with whom she had also made a deal) who heads off to possess Ciri. Francesca, convinced of a Northern attack begins to murder human babies as she leads away the elves just as a possessed Ciri begins murdering sleeping witchers in Kaer Morhen. A hidden monolith in the witcher tree is revealed, and she releases basilisks on the remaining witchers, Jaskier, Geralt, and Yennefer. Yenn apologizes to Ciri and offers herself as a host to the deathless mother who releases Ciri and they are transported to a different world where they see the wild hunt approaching, after Ciri for her elder blood. Together they manage to escape just in time and Yennefer discovers her powers have returned. In a shock twist, we discover that Emperor Emhyr of the Nilfgaardian forces (Bart Edwards) is in fact Ciri’s father.

When Is The Witcher Season 3 Set to be Released?

The Witcher Season 3 will be streaming on Netflix but we don’t have a firm date for when it’s due to hit our screens. Luckily, we know that there are likely going to be several other Witcher universe projects likely coming out before Season 3 airs, with the official Twitter account tweeting all the way back in September 2021 that “We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher.” We are yet to get any information when these are actually due, however, if you haven’t seen it already, many Witcher fans consider the first animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf a must-watch for its additional lore content.

Now for the good news, we do know from executive producer Steve Guad’s Instagram that as of late January, location scouting and set production has begun, which means filming will be due to start soon so watch out for leaks there. Despite all this, we haven’t been promised anything until late 2023. That said, for such a huge scale and high-budget production, a two-year turnaround is pretty speedy.

We also know from the post-credit scene from Season 2 and the resultant teaser trailer that we are due the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, set in the pre-colonized time of the elves. It has been confirmed this will be released sometime this year.

Who Are the Returning Characters in The Witcher Season 3?

There aren’t a lot of solid answers here. Through interviews regarding the future of their roles within the show, we can be assured that Cavill, Batey, Allen, and Chalotra will return as Geralt, Jaskier, Ciri and Yennefer respectively. We can also assume we will see Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, and Bart Edwards as Emperor Emhyr continue in their roles, given their roles in the cliffhangers of Season 2.

What Can We Expect from The Witcher Season 3?

Starting with the obvious, we can be pretty sure that Season 3 will follow the same pattern as the first two seasons of eight episodes released at once on Netflix, probably in late December. We also can assume that this will not be the last season, which means more cliffhangers are coming. The success of Season 2 has paved the way for a few more seasons, even if we haven’t had them confirmed. We are also (sort of) moving through the series of novels and short stories that make up Sapkowski’s The Witcher Saga in chronological order.

The first two seasons took artistic license with the chronological order of the books, taking elements from the first three books: The Last Wish, Sword of Destiny, and Blood of Elves. Both seasons include narratives from some short stories. The first episode of Season 2 is in fact based on the short story A Grain of Truth and serves to reveal Geralt’s moral compass for the season.

What does this all mean? Well, Season 3 will likely also be a mix of the novels however it is confirmed that we are set to move onto the fourth chronological book Time of Contempt. In previous interviews, Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich stated that they always go back to the books as the main source, something often pushed by lead actor Henry Cavill, who was famously a huge fan of the books and video games before being cast as the Witcher himself. A fan of the books herself, Schmidt-Hissrich has confirmed that Time of Contempt is her favorite novel in the franchise, so we can be sure that she will make the most of it.

While we don’t actually have any confirmed plot for Season 3 we know that it will likely focus on Ciri’s path now, given she is currently being pursued by almost everyone in the story. So one thing we can be sure of is that there will likely be a pretty epic hunt, with the trio working to protect each other. We’re obviously, therefore, expecting to see the unit become more of a family with the broken relationships between the three hopefully being repaired. If book lore is anything to go by, we will likely see Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as a family unit moving towards Aretuza in order to assist Ciri with her magical mastery. However, Season 2 has suggested the mages won’t be amenable to this plan. Schmidt-Hissrich is known for allowing her cast to influence the storylines and add ideas. Henry Cavill has said he would like to see more of Nenneke, so we might see her helping Ciri alongside Yennefer instead. It is also likely given how huge the reveal of Ciri’s father was at the end of Season 2 that we will see some reunion event but how that will go remains to be seen.

Is There a Trailer for The Witcher Season 3?

While it isn’t here yet, if we follow the pattern of trailer releases so far, we can make a pretty accurate guess at when we will actually get the teaser and official trailer. For both Season 1 and Season 2 the teaser trailer has been released during July of the year the season is set for release. So for Season 3, we can probably expect a teaser around July 2023. The official trailer for both previous seasons has dropped during October of the release year, so again we can assume we will see the official Season 3 trailer in October 2023.

