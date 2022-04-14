Netflix has announced new recurring cast members for Season 3 of the hit fantasy series The Witcher, including Robbie Amell, Hugh Skinner, Meng'er Zhang, and Christelle Elwin. While little is known about the upcoming season, the new character details do tease the next adventure for Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan).

According to Netflix, Amell will be playing Gallatin, the leader of an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael, a group mainly composed of elves and dwarves fighting discrimination against nonhuman characters. Gallatin is described as a loyal and fair warrior, and in the upcoming season, he’ll be leading his people against the evil sorceress Francesca Findabair. Zhang will also play a skilled warrior in Season 3, as she takes the part of Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest. Since she grew up in the woods, Milva had to learn how to defend herself from danger, which shaped her to be a formidable archer with a stone-cold heart.

On the political side of the show, Skinner joins Season 3 as Prince Radovid, the younger brother to King Vizimir, who becomes a part of Redanian Intelligence. Radovid is used to charming people with his good looks, which might give him the edge in his new spy job. Finally, Elwin will play the part of Mistle, a member of the street gang known as The Rats. These misfit teenagers steal exclusively from the wealthy, which points out how Mistle is a thief with a moral code to guide her.

The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original productions upon its release in 2019. Even though the production of season two came to a halt due to the pandemic, the franchise keeps growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf spin-off released last August. There is also a prequel series currently in production, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which revealed its first teaser in a mid-credits scene during the second season of The Witcher last December.

Season 2 of The Witcher brought Geralt back as the warrior continued to train Ciri in combat and in her domain of magic, forging her into the warrior she’s bound to become. Season three will adapt The Time of Contempt, the second entry in Andrzej Sapkowski’s five-book series, The Witcher Saga. Although the show is based on Sapkowski’s novels, each season has mixed up the original material, which should also happen with Season 3. That’s because one of the main recurring characters just announced, Gallatin, is neither part of the original books nor the famous videogame franchise inspired by it.

