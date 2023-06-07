At the end of this month, the first part of Netflix's The Witcher Season 3 is set to drop on the streamer. Even more exciting is that a trailer will be released tomorrow! To build hype for the upcoming trailer and season, Netflix has dropped four new character posters showing the stars in action!

The Witcher is Netflix’s global hit fantasy drama based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. Audiences may also recognize the name from the hit video game franchise also inspired by the books. The series follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) who is part of a clan of magically enhanced monster hunters known as witchers. Geralt finds his destiny taking him down an unexpected path when he becomes the protector of Ciri (Freya Allan), a crown princess whose powerful magic is sought after by various dangerous forces. The series has been a huge success for Netflix and has already been renewed through Season 5.

The four character posters were released by Netflix today in a tweet that featured the caption: “They have the power to change it all. The Witcher Season 3 trailer tomorrow”. The first poster highlights Cavil’s Geralt, who looks as epic as any fan could’ve hoped. Geralt swings his sword while being surrounded by dirt and ash flying up into the air. He also has a stern look on his face that makes it clear that whoever is on the receiving end of that sword is not long for this world. The next poster puts Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a powerful sorceress and ally of Geralt, front and center. She also stands ready for battle with debris flying around her, this time with a more purple hue. Yennefer stands ready for battle, with a bit of magic flowing around her hand.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Dolph Lundgren Joins 'The Witcher' Universe

The third poster gives focus to Allan’s Ciri. Just like her protector Geralt, Ciri stands with her sword drawn ready to kick some butt alongside him. The fourth and final poster takes on a more comedic tone. It gives the spotlight to fan-favorite Jaskier (Joey Batey), the bard and traveling companion for Geralt. While the other three characters are shown battle ready with serious looks on their faces, Jaskier is the exact opposite. His hands are up, without a weapon in sight, in a defensive position with a scared look on his face. Hopefully, this isn’t foreshadowing his fate in the season.

Is there more The Witcher content on Netflix?

Waiting for the end of the month for the first part of Season 3, and then another month for part 2, already sounds excruciating for some fans. Luckily, Netflix has no shortage of stories in The Witcher world. Alongside the first two seasons, an animated prequel movie and a live-action prequel miniseries are also ready to stream. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an animated film about the origins of Geralt’s witcher mentor and The Witcher: Blood Origin is a four-part series about the creation of the first witcher.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 29 with Volume 2 following on July 27. Check out the new character posters below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix