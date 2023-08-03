Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3.

The Big Picture Season 4 of The Witcher will feature a recast of the title character, which will be a big adjustment for the show. However, Ciri has the potential to step up and become the series lead.

Ciri plays a central role in The Witcher's story and has developed into a powerful character. She has proven herself capable of handling more responsibility and could easily take over as the lead character.

Ciri's character has grown significantly throughout the series, and she considers herself a Witcher. She has become a capable fighter and is less reliant on protection. Ciri has a lot of potential and Season 3 sets her on a dangerous path.

Netflix's fantasy series The Witcher is in for a change as Season 4 will mark the recast of the title character. Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in Seasons 1-3, will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4. No matter how good an actor Hemsworth may be, this will be a big adjustment for the show as Geralt is the lead character. Yet he doesn't have to be. The Witcher may be named for Geralt's profession, but the story has another character who could step up to smooth the transition. Ciri (Freya Allan) has long been a central character in the story, as Geralt fought to protect his adopted daughter from the many people after her. Throughout the series, she has grown into a powerful character, and Season 3 shows the character is capable of handling more responsibility and even being the series lead herself.

Beginning as a lost princess looking for safety, Ciri's character developed over the course of the series as she trained with the Witchers and learned about her magical abilities. Now happy to fight monsters alongside Geralt and even calling herself a Witcher, Ciri has become more relevant than ever, especially considering the main conflict is about her. Season 3, Episode 7, "Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan," shows Ciri is no longer the helpless child she once was and proves she can carry the show. Though she still has much to learn, Ciri could easily take over as lead as the fans adjust to the new Geralt.

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Season 4 Can Make the Worst Aspect of the Show Better

'The Witcher's Story Centers on Ciri

Image via Netflix

Ciri isn't a random character and has had her own plotlines since Season 1. Ciri is so integral to the story that, before she and Geralt were united, Geralt's plot was mostly him wandering from place to place, killing monsters, and handling unrelated crises. But his destiny with Ciri gave him a purpose. Now Geralt's driving goal is to protect the girl at all costs, which is increasingly difficult with Nilfgaard, the Elves, the Mages, Redania, and the Wild Hunt after her. Ciri and her abilities drive the story, so why shouldn't she be the lead?

The Continent is headed for war, no matter what Ciri and Geralt do, but without Ciri, Geralt wouldn't be involved at all. Ciri's powers and position as the rightful ruler of Cintra make these characters relevant to the conflict. Each season has increased Ciri's importance, first by revealing her to be Geralt's child of Destiny, then exploring her Elder Blood, and finally, Season 3 adds the complication of every group in the show chasing her and adding an impostor Ciri for an extra layer of confusion. As essentially the Chosen One with magical abilities that she can't control and a destiny to either save or destroy the world, Ciri is the natural main character. As the story escalates, Ciri naturally takes on a more significant part, and with the behind-the-scene instability surrounding Geralt, now is the best time to transition Ciri into the leading role.

Ciri Considers Herself a Witcher

Image via Netflix

The biggest distinction that makes Geralt more of a lead than Ciri is the show's title. Geralt is undoubtedly the Witcher referenced in the title, but Season 2 saw Ciri try to become a Witcher herself. Though she does not undergo the dangerous mutation, she learns about monsters and how to fight them. Despite Geralt's resistance to the idea, she convinces him to let her fight. In Season 3, he even takes a back seat and allows Ciri to slay the aeschna that threatens their raft. Ciri may not be a Witcher in the traditional sense, but she uses the term to refer to herself.

After her time in Kaer Morhen, Ciri fights like a Witcher. Though not strictly accurate, she has grown into the title. As she becomes a capable fighter and develops her magic, Ciri needs less protection. Moving forward, Ciri can be more independent, though she may not be ready for Geralt to step away entirely (and doesn't need to, as his character isn't being written out). Ciri has grown the most during the show and will continue to be important to the story, so giving the character more opportunity only makes sense.

'The Witcher' Season 3 Give Ciri a Spotlight

Image via Netflix

With Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) looking out for her, Ciri spends a lot of time in the third season hiding, but even that doesn't stop her entirely. She embarks on several of her own adventures, releasing and slaying a wyvern, running away to be chased by the Wild Hunt, her lonely trek through the desert, and her daring escape from imprisonment with a new set of friends in the season finale. These storylines show that she doesn't need constant sheltering and suggest that there is a lot for her going forward. The group of thieves she finds herself with at the end of the season could provide plenty of story for Ciri in the future as she struggles with her actions and decides who she wants to be. Ciri has a lot of potential, but the biggest question is how she will use it. And Season 3 seems to set her on a dangerous path.

But even before the ending, Ciri proves she can carry the show when necessary. "Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan" is largely Ciri on her own as she survives in the desert and hallucinates different conversations. This plotline shows just how far she's come. Lost once again, Ciri is not the same helpless child she was in Season 1. As she trudges through the desert, doing whatever it takes to survive, Ciri manages to handle herself. Certainly, she makes mistakes, but she is far less naive this time around. And the direct comparison between her and the widely hated Elven legend, Falka (Hiftu Quasem), proves that there is a longer journey for Ciri. Season 4 of The Witcher faces a unique problem as they attempt to recast the lead character, but with such a great existing candidate to pull focus away from the transition, the series just might be able to make it work.