While The Witcher began as the story of monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), his surrogate daughter Ciri (Freya Allan) is slowly becoming the series’ leading character. As Allan revealed during a set visit for The Witcher, this trend will continue in Season 3, in which the young warrior must battle the voices in her head to find out who she really is.

Season 2 of The Witcher explains why Ciri’s Elder Blood turns her into a target for many factions fighting to take over the Continent. In addition, Season 3 will see Ciri chased by the Wild Hunt. So, it’s no wonder that Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) will keep training Ciri in combat and magic so that she can learn how to fend for herself. However, Season 3 will also force Citi to look inside and figure out who she wants to be in a broken world. And one specific scene in Season 3 will even focus on Ciri fighting her doubts. As Allan explains in that scene:

“Ciri goes on her journey through the desert, the Korath Desert. [...] And essentially, she is battling with her own mind and all the voices in her head because she's there in the desert on her own. And that's all she has, these voices in her head. And it's all about her. Yeah. Battling against that and not letting them get into her head. So that was a massive journey to go on, and we've just got back from doing that. And I think that was probably the most incredible part of filming this whole show, to be honest with you.”

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, also present during the set tour, underlined how Season 3 gives Allan more screen time alone. Commenting on the desert scene, Schmidt-Hissrich said:

“The books become more about Ciri. The show becomes more about Ciri, and the conversations that we had ahead of this is like: This is the first episode where it was just Freya there. There was none of our other main cast there. You obviously were the leader of everyone who was there. And I think it was such an incredible growth, not just for the character, but for you [Allan].”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Season 3 Will Strengthen the Bond Between Geralt and Ciri, According to Henry Cavill

Ciri and Yennefer Will Grow Closer Together in The Witcher Season 3

Besides mastering her own emotions, Ciri will also learn how to channel her innate magic power in Season 3 of The Witcher. Unfortunately, contrary to combat, Ciri doesn’t have a knack for magic. As a result, Allan says learning magic:

“It's a hard one for Ciri. It doesn't come as naturally to her as the fighting side does. But she, I mean, she's at least now opened her mind up to say that she wants to embrace it more and try and give it as much as she can. But I think it's something that always, essentially, just knocks her confidence because she's not what everyone's making her out to be. She never feels enough. And I think her lack of ability and the magic side of things always reminds her of that and just feeds that insecurity and her own insecurities that she has. So yeah, it's a bit of a struggle for her. There's a lot of ‘grrrr,’ and just nothing really happening. And then I keep thinking, ‘Why didn't she just scream her head off like last time? That usually works.’”

Luckily, Ciri won’t be alone in the journey to control her magic powers since she has Yennefer by her side. And, as Allan puts it, Ciri’s struggle with magic will actually allow the two women to grow closer together. In Allan’s words:

“It's obviously nice as well because it brings Ciri and Yennefer together. Because that's something where she really can look up to her, to Yennefer and go, ‘Okay, here's a woman who has this power and she embraces that.’ And it also builds their trust because she's somewhat reliant on Yennefer for guidance in that area.”

Season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two parts. Volume 1 debuts on Netflix on June 29, with Volume 2 coming to the streamer on July 27. Season 3 marks the last appearance of Cavill as Geralt, a role that Liam Hemsworth will take over for Season 4 and Season 5 of the show.

Stay tuned for more exclusive scoops from our set visit.