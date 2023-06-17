As part of the TUDUM event, Netflix has released a new clip from Season 3 of The Witcher. The clip features all the main characters of the series fighting side by side, including Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yeneffer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey).

In Season 2 of The Witcher, we learn that Ciri carries a special blood that gives her innate magical powers, unlike nothing the Continent has ever seen. Unfortunately, Ciri’s unique bloodline makes her a target for the many factions trying to control the Continent, including the interdimensional marauders known as the Wild Hunt. Because of that, Season 3 is a race for survival, as Ciri must evade enemies coming from all directions.

In the new clip, Ciri is attacked by Rience (Chris Fulton), the fire mage who tried and failed to kidnap the girl in Season 2. Rience wants revenge and brings a battalion of goons to help him turn the tables in his favor. Unfortunately for the fire mage, Ciri has been training in combat with Geralt and can hold the line until backup arrives. And it’s not only Gerald and Yennefer who come to the girl’s rescue, as even the Dwarves led by Yarpen Zigrin (Jeremy Crawford) are there to level the battlefield. Jaskier also lends a hand during the battle, which shouldn’t be a surprise since the bard will become a more prominent player in Season 3.

Image via Netflix

The clip features what might be the most exhilarating action set pieces of the Netflix franchise so far. The camera moves smoothly as every warrior trades blows. And even if things get more chaotic with the arrival of an army of Elf enemies, it’s easy to understand what’s happening with everyone. It’s a beautiful combat, and we can’t wait to uncover what other surprises the series is bringing fans in Season 3.

When Is Season 3 of The Witcher Coming to Netflix?

Season 3 of The Witcher will be the last to feature Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a role Liam Hemsworth will take over starting in Season 4. Despite this change, Netflix is confident about the franchise’s success, as the streamer has already renewed the series up to Season 5. In addition, Netflix has built village-sized locations on their London set to shoot multiple seasons and possible spinoffs, evidence that the streamer believes the franchise will keep prospering for many years.

Season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two parts. Volume 1 debuts on Netflix on June 29, with Volume 2 coming to the streamer on July 27. Check out the new clip below.