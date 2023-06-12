Henry Cavill’s final run as the Geralt of Rivia will soon be out with The Witcher Season 3. The upcoming season will air in two parts before Liam Hemsworth takes over the series with his iteration of the character. Fans of show and Cavill are eager to see the actor in the titular role one last time and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in teasing his return. A new clip released by Netflix teases a montage of a domestic life led by Geralt, Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

The brief clip sees the trio settled somewhere in the snowy mountains, as Ciri works on her magic with Yennefer’s help. After Yennefer trying to kill Ciri in the last season, things between she and Geralt finally seem normal for once, with passion burning in both their eyes. We also see a couple of clips of Ciri and Geralt spending time together before a chilling voice alerts Geralt of upcoming troubles.

What To Expect From The Witcher Season 3

After the big reveal of the second season, the upcoming season will see the entire Continent coming for Ciri. The themes of the series were laid out in the first trailer with the conversation about “neutrality” between Geralt and his surprise daughter. This season Geralt has to push his own boundaries to keep Ciri safe. This will change his point of view about the Continent’s politics, Cavill previously revealed, “because everyone is after Ciri. That changes his entire perspective on things.” However, he will stick to his neutrality: “It’s still very much intact.” The actor further explained,

“Geralt has seen how politics work out. A lot of it’s incredibly selfish. No matter which side anyone’s on, they’re doing the thing for them. He’s like, ‘Why would I pick a side when the same thing’s going to happen?’”

Danger looms everywhere the trio will go, and some familiar faces will return to aid Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer in their journey while some new ones will join them with their ulterior motives. It’ll be interesting to see how this season will evolve Geralt as a character. Along with Cavill, Chalotra and Allan the series also stars Joey Batey as Jaskier, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, and Bart Edwards as Emperor Emhyr among others.

The Witcher Season 3 Part One drops on June 29. You can check out the new clip below: