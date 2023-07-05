Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 Vol. 1 of The Witcher.Chances are you've already fired up Netflix to check out the first half of The Witcher Season 3 which premiered last week on the streamer. With only a handful of episodes left remaining to air later this month, there are still a lot of plot threads that need to be wrapped up, chief of all being the fallout of the attack on Aretuza and how Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Jaskier (Joey Batey) will fare in the aftermath — not to mention which other characters won't manage to make it out of this unexpected coup alive.

The chess pieces on this particular board have been shifting into place for a while now — the beginning of Season 3 saw our favorite found family on the run from various enemies who are seeking to capture Ciri for different nefarious purposes. While Ciri's father, Emhyr, otherwise known as the White Flame (Bart Edwards) wants to see his daughter permanently installed in her rightful place beside him in Nilfgaard, the rival kingdom of Redania also has their sights set on using Ciri as a pawn in order to engineer their own power play. At the heart of those manipulations are none other than spymaster Sigismund Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and sorceress Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare), who are constantly attempting to operate three steps ahead of everyone else as a combined force. Given how collected the two can be at court, it may have come as something of a surprise when Season 3 revealed another side to their relationship.

Ahead of the premiere of the first half of Season 3, Collider had the chance to catch up with the cast of The Witcher — where McTavish offered some insight into why Dijkstra would put himself in this position with Philippa, and what he gets out of it in particular:

"Well, I think it’s a combination of things. Cassie’s spoken about it before, but it's to do with trust, it's to do with vulnerability. The kind of person that Dijkstra is, who is constantly repressing himself, really holding back, concealing whatever he's truly thinking... in a situation like that, he's allowed to be completely open and puts his trust in another person. By doing that, they increase their own mutual dependency upon one another."

Graham McTavish on Why Dijkstra Allows Himself to Be Whipped by Philippa

There are certainly specific undertones to that Season 3 scene — but what it says about the relationship between the characters in and of itself proves that their connection might run deeper than even some of the other high-ranking members of Redania's court might realize. McTavish also pointed out a larger comparison between how Dijkstra's request of Philippa and the types of real-life figures who often prefer to submit to their partners:

"It's a really interesting exploration of what people who are very powerful do in order to deal with that, deal with the roles that they have in society. It's not a coincidence that a lot of people that go to dominatrixes are judges and politicians and the rest of it, and they are like Dijkstra. High-pressure jobs. He just likes getting tied up and being seen to by his love."

Although Dijkstra might view Philippa in a romantic light, he's not the only relationship she's navigating at court — the sorceress's real preferences seem to lie elsewhere, given that she's entangled in a secret and more intimate relationship with Redanian royal handmaid Eva (Cal Watson). Whether that affair is a serious one or just so happens to be something Philippa is using for her own clandestine purposes remains to be seen, but we know Eva has already helped orchestrate the death of one member of the royal family in Queen Hedwig (Tracy-Ann Oberman), framing Nilfgaard as the ones responsible. We'll likely have to wait until Volume 2 drops to find out more.

The Witcher Season 3, Volume 1 is currently available on Netflix. Volume 2 will be released on July 27.