Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3, Episode 1.

The wait has been long, but Season 3 of The Witcher is finally available on Netflix — or at least part of it, since the streamer has decided to split Season 3 into two volumes so that fans can return to the Continent as fast as possible. Still, even if we can’t binge the whole Season 3 in one go, it feels good to spend time with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey). Not much has changed since we last left our heroes, as the Continent is still fractured, with dozens of factions trying to seize power amidst the turmoil. At the center of the conflict is Ciri, who’s been targeted by different political players due to her unique heritage.

While the story of The Witcher can get confusing at times, especially since previous seasons jumped through time without warning viewers, Season 3 is off to a great start by tying many loose threads together. Season 3, Episode 1, “Shaerrawedd” quickly recaps the main events of Season 2, explains where all the main characters are, and teases the character arc Ciri will go through while trying to evade danger. Furthermore, while the Continent’s politics can get pretty complicated, “Shaerrawedd” manages to make everything clear while still featuring many top-notch action scenes. Fans were concerned the exit of Henry Cavill could have impacted the production of Season 3, but if “Shaerrawedd” measures the quality of Season 3, Cavill will get the heroic send-off he deserves.

RELATED: Ciri Battles the Voices in Her Head in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3

'The Witcher's Family Is on the Run

Image via Netflix

In “Shaerrawedd,” we follow Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer as they try to hide away from the people hunting the girl. Geralt still has a hard time forgiving Yennefer for attempting to trade Ciri’s life to get her power back. That is understandable since Yennefer’s actions led Ciri to become possessed by a demon named Voleth Meir and put the girl on the radar of the Wild Hunt. Still, Yennefer didn’t go through with her plan and was willing to sacrifice her life to save Ciri. Additionally, she promised to train the girl and help her control her incredible magical powers. In short, Yennefer is on a path to redemption, and Geralt is just too stubborn to accept he still loves the mage.

While on the run, the trio jumps from home to home while being chased by mercenaries hired by Rience (Sam Woolf), a fire mage tasked with kidnapping Ciri by a mysterious patron. After losing many homes, Geralt and his found family find shelter at a cottage owned by Yarpen Zigrin (Jeremy Crawford), everyone’s favorite bad-mouthed dwarf. The months go by, and everyone starts to get comfortable with their peaceful life. Geralt trains Ciri in combat, Yennefer helps the girl master magic, and together they spend their days in harmony.

Unfortunately, peace is always temporary in the life of Geralt. One evening, the trio sneak into the Belleteyn Festival to enjoy their first social gathering in six months. The festivities are interrupted by a Jackapace, a giant feral armadillo trained to follow other people’s scent. Rience has bought the Jackapace from a monster dealer and used the Witchers formula he stole in Season 2 to aim the monster at Ciri. The formula is partially made with Ciri’s blood, which gives Rience everything he needs to keep chasing the girl. So, instead of running, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri set a trap for Rience and take out the fire mage once and for all.

Everyone Is After Ciri in 'The Witcher's Season 3 Premiere

Image via Netflix

With the help of Yarpen, our heroes spread rumors of a caravan carrying a white-haired girl in secret. To lend credibility to the rumor, Geralt and Yennefer even summon Jaskier to be part of the caravan. Since Jaskier is a close friend to Geralt, other people believe the transported cargo is precious enough for the White Wolf to enlist his trustworthy companion. As expected, the rumors reach Rience, who plans to attack the caravan.

The battle happens at the ruins of Shaerrawedd, erected to honor the first Elf hero who stood against the humans after the Conjunction of the Spheres. At first, Rience believes he has caught Ciri off guard and sends a battalion of goons to trap her. Luckily, the girl can not only defend herself, but she can also count on many allies. Gerald and Yennefer go after Rience, while Yarpen leads Jaskier and a band of dwarven warriors to destroy the fire mage’s forces. Rience realizes he’s outnumbered and decides to flee through a portal. Yennefer keeps the portal open for as long as possible while Geralt goes after his target.

That could be the end of Rience, but Shaerrawedd is suddenly attacked by a squad of elves, who also came to take Ciri. Geralt realizes Yennefer won’t be able to hold much longer, so he breaks both of Rience’s wrists, neutering his magical abilities, and returns to the ruins to save his friends. After Geralt shows up, they quickly overcome the elves, escaping from the ruins with minimal casualties. In the battle, Jaskier even protects some dwarves, gaining the respect of Yarpen.

In the aftermath, Yennefer reveals how the portal used by Rience was born from a chaotic magic that she had never felt before, which means the fire mage has some powerful patron. Yennefer also tells Geralt she should take Ciri to Aretuza, since the mage school could help them to accelerate the girl’s training. Geralt shows the soft side of his heart and reveals he trusts Yennefer to do what’s best for his adoptive daughter. Unfortunately, fate takes Geralt on a different path, as the White Wolf decides to hunt Rience and finish the job, permanently freeing them from the threat of the fire mage. The party is split, but with the knowledge that their bond will keep them close in spirit.

The Continent Is Shattered After 'The Witcher' Season 2

Image via Netflix

Meanwhile, the rest of the Continent is drenched in conflict and betrayal. Season 3 of The Witcher also shows how the Elves' ranks are split after Season 2’s finale. Some elves, the Squirrels, remain loyal to Nilfgaard, fighting against the Northern kingdom in hopes the White Flame Emperor will give them the home they want. Meanwhile, Queen Francesca (Mecia Simson) turned her back on humans after the murder of her newborn infant. Now, Francesca sends her soldiers to look for Ciri, so she can use the girl’s immense magical powers as a weapon to lead the Elves to a new world, far away from the Continent.

The Squirrels feel Francesca's unwillingness to join their fight leads to many Elven casualties. So, there’s an apparent schism between the Elves, which will only grow after Season 3, Episode 1. That’s because Francesca tricks the Squirrels into joining her in the attack of Shaerrawedd, which results in many Elf soldiers dying, including the Queen’s brother. Francesca is more than ever blinded by rage, while some Squirrels decide to renounce their queen and find help elsewhere.

Humans are also dealing with their fair share of betrayals. King Vizimir of Redania (Ed Birch) wants to marry Ciri to expand his political reach. That’s why, in Season 2, he tasked the spymaster Sigismund Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) to find the girl, unaware that the royal advisor has plans of his own. To punish Dijkstra for his failure, the King enlists his younger brother, Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner), to go after Ciri. Dijkstra’s reach is long, though, and his sorcerer’s partner, Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare), departs with the King’s brother to ensure everything unfolds as it should.

Treason will also knock on Geralt’s front door in the upcoming episodes. Besides helping in the battle of Shaerrawedd, Jaskier also plays a key role in Season 3 by joining the Redanians’ quest for Ciri. As Season 3, Episode 1 reveals, Jaskier’s efforts to smuggle Elves to safety in Season 2 were funded by the Redanian crown, who’s now coming to collect what they owned. However, while Philippa wants Jaskier to cooperate by force, Radovid sweet-talks Jaskier by showing how Redania could keep Ciri safe. After witnessing the bloody battle of Shaerrawedd, Jaskier agrees that going to Redania might be the least of all evils awaiting Ciri, so he decides to help the Nothern Kingdom on the condition of Philippa and Radovid get rid of Rience. Jaskier is acting out of love, as he wants to keep his friends safe. Still, his betrayal will shake Geralt to its core.

Season 3, Episode 1 also deepens the mystery surrounding the White Flame (Bart Edwards), the leader of the Nilfgaardian Empire. In Season 2, we learn the White Flame is Ciri’s father, Emhyr, which raises many questions about why he’s after the girl. Season 3 makes things more confusing by showing Emhyr burning the paintings of his former wife and himself as if getting rid of his past. However, Emhyr can’t destroy an image of infant Ciri, instead holding the frame close to his heart. The White Flame is undoubtedly one of the most secretive characters in the show so far. Hopefully, the rest of the season will help clear some fog surrounding the Emperor.

Finally, Season 3, Episode 1 of The Witcher also underlines how Yennefer won’t find shelter in Aretuza. Instead, she’s taking Ciri to the most dangerous place she could go. That’s because, at the end of the episode, we see Rience’s hands being healed by a different mage, Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen), one of the members of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. If the Brotherhood is working with Rience, Aretuza is not a safe haven; it’s the enemy’s den.

The Witcher Season 3, Volume 1 is currently available on Netflix. Volume 2 will be released on July 27.