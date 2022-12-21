Netflix’s The Witcher Season 3 has fans polarized. A good chunk of fandom is upset that the upcoming season will close the chapter on Henry Cavill’s version of Geralt of Rivia and the other half is excited to salvage whatever time he has in the franchise. Production has wrapped on the season, and it is very well in post-production, but the streamer hasn’t announced any release date. Nonetheless, new information is trickling down that will indeed please the fans of the franchise. Entertainment Weekly has released an image of the Season 3 premiere script page that confirms Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer will be soon visiting Shaerrawedd.

Shaerrawedd was an ancient elven palace in the forests of Kaedwen before it was destroyed two hundred years earlier. In Andrzej Sapkowski's lore, Geralt and Ciri traveled through Shaerrawedd, discovering evidence of elves that had visited the ruined palace. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich says that we're going to hear Geralt and Yennefer both tell the story to Ciri, "We're gonna start to understand that everybody has a different version of historical events."

She went on to explain the process of the writer’s room, when they set out to write a season, “we write one-sentence character arcs so that we can boil it down." Further explaining, "Geralt's was him relinquishing his neutrality by the end of the season." And that’s where Shaerrawedd comes in as it became the start of Geralt’s arc for this season. "This is when we get Geralt's main thoughts on neutrality and why he wants to be neutral," Hissrich continues. Shaerrawedd is also the place where Geralt has had a conversation with Ciri about neutrality and it’s going to reflect in their arcs.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Henry Cavill Not Returning to 'The Witcher' Following Superman Recasting

For the first two seasons we see Geralt doing most things by the book but after the revelation of Ciri's father Emhyr var Emreis, to be the White Flame things are about to take a turn as most factions will come for her. And to protect Ciri, Geralt has to finally get over his neutrality. "It's a theme you will continue seeing throughout the season, right up to some of my favorite quotes between him and Dijkstra [Graham McTavish] about his neutrality offending so many people."

Season 3 is written by Mike Ostroski and directed by Stephen Surjick. The series will bring back Cavill as Geralt for one final time before Liam Hemsworth takes over starting Season 4. It also casts Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and more.

The Witcher Season 3 will be released on Netflix sometime in 2023. You can check out the details of Cavill's exit below: