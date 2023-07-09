The fantasy world of The Witcher is unique in many ways, yet the thing that stands out most is the wide variety of horrifying monsters. From the Leshy to the Kikimora, each monster has its own set of abilities that make it a threat and often an appearance to terrify those it encounters. Because of the nature of Geralt's (Henry Cavill) job as a Witcher, the show features many such beasts. Geralt travels the world, slaying the creatures who endanger innocent villages. But with so many different monsters, some will always be more frightening than others. The show progressively included more shockingly horrific creatures, yet Season 3's most creepy monster may be difficult to beat.

In The Witcher, monsters are the inhabitants of other dimensions who were displaced during the Conjunction of the Spheres or occasionally are summoned from their home worlds through magic. This origin rings true for most of them, but Season 3 introduces another kind of creature created from a mage's experimentation. This monster has no name as it is unlike any other, but it is a Frankenstein-like compilation of the bodies of tormented girls. Shaped similarly to a spider but with dismembered human parts, the monster is undeniably creepy, and the unnaturalness of the creation only adds to the horrors. As Geralt battles the thing, the still-conscious heads scream and plead with him, making it even worse. This monster plays a large role by helping Geralt uncover the identity of the Rogue Mage and setting up the brutality of the enemy, though it is the stuff of nightmares.

How Does this Monser Appear in 'The Witcher'?

Geralt encounters this creature in Season 3, Episode 2, "Unbound." After leaving Ciri (Freya Allan) in Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) care, Geralt pursues Rience (Chris Fulton) and the mysterious mage who supports him, hoping to end the threat. The chase leads him to an abandoned castle, which is suspicious, even before the monster reveals itself. Geralt expects a trap, but no potions can prepare him for the flesh monster. As he enters the room, three disembodied heads pull away from the wall, asking for help and whispering about someone coming back for them. Geralt also discovers the mage's next victim, Teryn (Frances Pooley) though she believes herself to be Ciri. Teryn can not give him coherent answers but says many girls have been taken here.

Before Geralt can ask much else, the beast emerges. It doesn't have much to attack with, yet its many hands grab at him, making it difficult to fight. The heads plea for him not to hurt them, still feeling the attacks despite being separated from their body. As the thing targets both Geralt and Teryn, Geralt is forced to kill it by stabbing each body in the configuration until there is no life left. The heads on the wall call out to him, dying with their bodies that they have no control over. Though the appearance of the flesh monster is brief, it's too gruesome to be quickly forgotten. Its existence is unlike any other monster as it was built by magic, not simply transported, meaning that it is proof of the brutality in the world.

This is 'The Witcher's Creepiest Creature

Every detail makes this monster more terrifying. To begin, anything created out of human body parts is inherently creepy. The violent implications of the monster's existence make it instantly worse than most, especially considering that the more common source of monsters is far less traumatic. The creation of the flesh monster also points to the evil in the world. Geralt goes there to find the mage who is after Ciri but instead discovers this. While it's unclear what the mage's plan is, the fact that the man chasing Ciri did this to other girls raises the stakes in a way that few monsters do.

The voices of the innocent victims still begging for help add to the horror. Before the monster reveals itself, the heads are disconcerting enough as they show that the mage has experimented on young women. But seeing the monster deepens the injustice as it shows that, after all the suffering they endured, they lost the ability to control their bodies. Geralt is their last chance of hope, and they still believe they could be saved as they ask him to do just that. But their situation is beyond even him. Even as they call for help, their own bodies attack the man they hope to save them. Geralt is forced to prioritize Teryn above the remaining other girls. Yet the heads can still feel the damage Geralt is inflicting, screaming in pain with each blow. This added detail makes even putting these poor girls out of their misery seem cruel.

The Flesh Monster is Important to 'The Witcher' Season 3

Despite its undeniable shock value, this monster played a significant role in the season. Though it may not get much time on screen, it is one important clue in Geralt's search for the Rogue Mage. This experiment on young girls leads Geralt to believe Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) is Rience's benefactor. Geralt and Yennefer attend the Conclave of Mages, intending to expose Stregobor's actions, and they get him arrested. However, they soon discover that this was a mistake and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) is the true villain. The monster is a major piece that leads them in the wrong direction, meaning it has a large impact on the season's part 1 finale.

The darker role this monster plays is setting up Vilgefortz as a villain. He's long been a shrewd member of the Brotherhood, but until the appearance of the monster, he didn't seem strictly evil. Even Yennefer, who never liked him, takes a more forgiving view of Vilgefortz after his relationship with Tissaia (MyAnna Buring). The fact that he is capable of such violence makes him instantly more of a threat. As the series continues, it will be impossible to forget Vilgefortz's crime in kidnapping and tormenting these young women. While this creation may be scary, Vilgefortz is the real monster.