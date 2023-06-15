We are days away from the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, one last time. Though the behind-the-scenes drama has polarized the audience, most want to salvage whatever time the actor has left on the show as The Witcher. The streamer is leaving no opportunity unturned to hype fans for the upcoming season, and in the same vein has released the titles of the upcoming episodes in Season 3 Part 1, and it tells a lot about where Geralt’s arc will take him this season.

The title of the first episode is ‘Shaerrawedd’ followed by ‘Unbound’, ‘Reunion,’ ‘The Invitation,’ and ‘The Art of Illusion.’ Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) traveling to Shaerrawedd is teased in the trailer as the father-daughter duo has a conversation about neutrality when Geralt tells Ciri, neutrality “will keep you alive,” in the opening moments. Another shot we saw of Geralt and Yennefer at a ball, seems to be out of the episode titled, “The Invitation.’ It’ll be interesting to see how the episodes play out given the vastness of the source material.

What to Expect from The Witcher Season 3

Given the new titles, it feels like much is going to change in The Continent. Shaerrawedd was an ancient elven palace in the forests of Kaedwen before it was destroyed two hundred years earlier. Speaking of the importance of the elven palace, showrunner Lauren Hissrich previously revealed, "This is when we get Geralt's main thoughts on neutrality and why he wants to be neutral," adding that Geralt will “relinquishing his neutrality by the end of the season." And that’s where Shaerrawedd comes in as it became the start of Geralt’s arc.

So, expect a change in the Witcher’s thought process as the season proceeds and danger looms over Ciri. But that’s not it for the third season; these titles only pertain to the first half, and the second half that drops in July will further showcase where Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are headed. Season 3 is written by Mike Ostroski and directed by Stephen Surjick.

The series will bring back Cavill as Geralt for one final time before Liam Hemsworth takes over in Season 4. Along with Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan, the series also stars Joey Batey as Jaskier, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, and Bart Edwards as Emperor Emhyr among others. The Witcher Season 3 Part One drops on June 29 and Part Two comes out on July 27. You can check out the announcement below: