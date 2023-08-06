Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Witcher.

The Witcher has a difficult future on the horizon. With Liam Hemsworth stepping into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia following the departure of Henry Cavill, the impending fourth season of this decidedly mixed show finds itself sailing into uncharted waters without the selling point that was keeping many viewers onboard – not a task anyone would like to weather. It’s a change bound to provoke controversy, and with the show already no stranger to backlash from fans and newcomers alike, it’s certain to dominate all conversations surrounding season 4 regardless of how Hemsworth does in the role. However, there is one way showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich could mitigate this – by making Ciri (Freya Allan) the lead.

It might appear like a bold suggestion, but in many ways, the idea of The Witcher passing the torch from one white-haired monster slayer to another is the natural evolution the show has been building towards since its inception. Geralt may be the point-of-view character with whom we interact in the mythical world of The Witcher, but as with all iterations of this franchise, Ciri has always been its most important character. She’s the catalyst that ignites this Continent spanning epic, the lynchpin that connects every major event, and watching a 16-year-old girl evolve from a pampered princess to a hardened warrior – all the while having to contend with a world tearing itself apart in a desperate attempt to find her – is easily the show’s most intriguing arc. Making her the lead is the logical next step, and thanks to Season 3’s standout episode, "Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan," the show has already begun making the case for why this would be the ideal way of maintaining interest during this turbulent period.

What Is “Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan” About?

Image via Netflix

“Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan” – the penultimate episode of The Witcher’s third season – is quite an outlier compared to the rest of the series. Whereas the previous twenty-two episodes spent their runtime building an increasingly convoluted tale of high fantasy antics that will have seen more than a few viewers reaching for the Wiki to understand what’s going on, “Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan” scales things back to focus almost entirely on Ciri, resulting in the closest The Witcher has ever come to a bottle episode (albeit one that still makes time for the occasional fight against a CGI behemoth). It’s fitting that Hissrich placed this episode immediately after the Thanedd Coup, the dramatic two-episode set-piece that demanded a moment of respite after its conclusion. The event brought together three seasons' worth of plotlines for a showstopping bloodbath unlikely anything the Continent (or indeed, The Witcher) had seen before, with the ramifications of this fateful day poised to forever change the lives of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and anyone else unfortunate enough to have become embroiled in this mess.

During the closing moments of the preceding episode, "Everybody Has a Plan 'til They Get Punched in the Face," Ciri escapes the Thanedd Coup by seeking refuge in Tor Lara, the legendary Tower of the Gull that sits atop the equally legendary Thanedd Island. With the magical academy of Aretuza in ruins and the treacherous sorcerer Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) hot on her heels, Ciri communes with a mysterious obelisk at the tower’s center in a bid to avoid capture by the invading Nilfgaardian forces. Despite her extensive training, Ciri finds herself unable to control a power of such magnitude, unleashing an explosion that destroys the tower. The episode ends with Ciri’s fate unknown, but “Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan” wastes no time providing an answer.

The destruction of Tor Lara conjured a portal that flung Ciri thousands of miles away to the scorching Korath desert, a barren and desolate wasteland that is certain to annihilate all but the strongest of souls (no wonder it is colloquially known as The Frying Pan). Lost in a foreign land without food, water, or any hope of rescue, Ciri’s chances of surviving are practically zilch, but this is far from the first time she’s encountered such impossible odds. No one survives the wrath of every major faction on the Continent without having a knack for self-preservation, and, guided by the belief that her friends back on Thanedd Island will need her help in the days to come, she staggers off through this forlorn hellscape alongside a mysterious unicorn (nicknamed “Little Horse”) for her toughest challenge yet – one that will test every aspect of her witcher and sorcerer training.

The Episode Highlights How Much Ciri Has Grown Throughout the Series

Image via Netflix

Focusing on the trials and tribulations of Ciri as she navigates the Korath desert takes up the majority of the episode’s runtime, leaving the viewer just as stranded as its tortured protagonist. Indeed, if not for the opening and closing minutes that reveal how the survivors of the Thanedd Coup are coping, Freya Allan would be the only member of the main cast to appear. Given that the natural chemistry between its leads has often been The Witcher’s finest strength, tearing Ciri away from them could have been disastrous, but in execution, it’s quite the opposite. “Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan” is a refreshingly simple adventure that cuts to the heart of what The Witcher should be: a stripped-down take on an overexposed genre where monster hunting and political scheming are merely the groundwork for a tragic tale about a young girl thrust into a life she is not prepared for. Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels always gave priority to the personal conflicts of its lead heroine, and thanks to “Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan” – almost a one-to-one adaptation of a chapter from the second book, Time of Contempt – the Netflix version finally understands that.

Isolating Ciri from the convoluted nature of the ongoing plot allows the writers to dig into her character, revealing what a Ciri-oriented version The Witcher would look like. As it turns out, it’s not too dissimilar. She may lack the experience of her mentor, but Ciri is still more than capable of holding her own when the situation calls for it thanks to the witchers’ distinctive style of balletic swordplay (an asset the show doesn’t weaponize enough). But Ciri is more than just a female Geralt, with her guilt-ridden heritage and bloodstained future – all explained via three hallucinations conjured by the desert like it’s trying to reenact A Christmas Carol – demonstrating that her role in the story extends well beyond how effectively she can swing a sword.

The most significant of these is Falka, a woman from a previous age whose violent crusade against the Continent led to her being burned at the stake, and whose appearance and abilities are achingly familiar to those of Ciri. Falka tempts Ciri with the forbidden art of fire magic, and while Ciri resists her for a while, the potential loss of her unicorn companion sees her succumbing to its power. Immediately, the repercussions of her choice are obvious. Time is a circle, and even with Ciri relinquishing her magic, it’s clear that the fire that once consumed the Continent is erupting on the horizon once again – all centered around one, single, Child of Destiny. The internal conflict this thrusts upon Ciri, forcing her to wrestle with the fanciful concepts of heroism and villainy in a world where such things are meaningless (and which will reap the consequences of her actions all the same), is a fascinating direction to take her character. Whether the writers like it or not, the story is naturally flowing in Ciri’s direction – why not take the plunge and examine her dichotomy with the nuance it deserves?

It helps that the episode also contains Allan’s best performance to date. Her work across Season 3 had already demonstrated a marked improvement compared to the earlier seasons, but with “Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan”, Allan removes any doubts that she would be unable to handle the pressure of spearheading such an expansive show. It’s easily her most confident turn yet, but at the same time, there’s a vulnerability to her performance that underpins the inherent sadness of her character. It makes for a compelling dynamic that differentiates her from Geralt even while hitting many of the same points. Yes, she’s more than capable of using a sword, but at the end of the day, she’s still a teenage girl who’s not quite as good as she thinks she is (a solid foundation for future seasons to build on). Ciri is quite a Frankenstein’s monster of personality types – at times selfish and immature as a child raised in the upper echelons of society would be, but also capable of great bouts of resilience and empathy – but it’s this that makes her such an appealing protagonist. Allan captures every facet of her characterization perfectly, and in this episode most of all.

Henry Cavill’s Departure Opens the Possibility for an Interesting Reinvention in 'The Witcher' Season 4

Image via Netflix

It’s sad that Season 4 of The Witcher is fated to be controversial. There’s no denying that Henry Cavill was a great Geralt of Rivia, and his clear understanding of the source material proved to be a tremendous asset when the writers didn’t always grasp what made the books so special. Seeing his time as the character end prematurely is unquestionably sad, but deriding the show as dead based on one recasting is unfair – not just to Hemsworth, but to the existing actors as well. Casting has been The Witcher’s most consistent bright spot across its run, and while replacing Cavill is akin to replacing Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn halfway through The Lord of the Rings, there’s no reason why Hemsworth can’t pull it off if he treats Geralt with the same level of respect as his predecessor. But even if he delivers an excellent performance that topples anyone else in the show, it’s still going to be a jarring change, hence why Hissrich should make the best of it rather than pretending it never happened.

Placing Ciri at the forefront would not be an overnight fix, but it would go a long at minimizing the disruption whilst also allowing for a deeper exploration of a character who – if the visions presented by Falka are anything to go by – we’ve only scratched the surface of her potential. Making her the lead from day one would have been a bad idea, but after three seasons of growth from both the character herself and the actor portraying her, there’s no reason she can’t take up the mantle left by Cavill’s departure. With Season 4 almost certain to take inspiration from the fourth novel, The Tower of the Swallow – a book where Geralt sits out the entire last third of the story – the opportunity is there to reinvent The Witcher in a unique direction. Here’s hoping they take it.

