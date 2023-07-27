The Big Picture Ciri's character arc takes a fascinating turn in Season 3 of The Witcher, with her arrival in the Korath Desert being a pivotal moment.

The new behind-the-scenes featurette takes audiences to Morocco, where Ciri's journey continues, and explores the challenges of filming in extreme heat.

Ciri's lack of confidence and self-belief, along with the voices in her head, play a significant role in her character development, and she encounters Falka, who helps set her on a new path.

After leaving audiences on a cliffhanger last month, Season 3 of The Witcher is back for Part 2 today. While the latest season got a lot of attention from the outset as the final time Henry Cavill would be playing the titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, the latest batch of episodes released last month saw Ciri (Freya Allan) step into the limelight in a whole new way, taking her character arc in a fascinating direction. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, which Collider is excited to exclusively share, Allan takes audiences to Morocco, to explore where Ciri's journey takes her in the rest of Season 3.

Titled "Ciri in the Desert," the new featurette, recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike, appropriately follows Allan to the series' on-location shoot in Morocco, which took place over the summer with temperatures over 46°C — hardly pleasant when your costume involves layers of furs. Allan goes on to detail the solitary experience of filming the Korath Desert scenes, saying the crew would set her walking across the dunes alone for long stretches.

Ciri's Season 3 Arc

As Allan says, Ciri's arrival in the Korath Desert is a "huge turning point" in what has already been a massive season for her character. As Allan says of this new pivotal point in Ciri's arc, "Ciri lacks confidence in herself, she lacks believing in herself. She's dealing with those voices in her head, and the truth about what she really feels about herself. She's not kind to herself in her mind." The clip also shows her encountering Falka (Hiftu Quasem) who helps set her on a new path.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Henry Cavill Is on a Fiery Collision Course in 'The Witcher' Season 3 Part 2 Trailer

In addition to Cavill and Allan, Season 3 also stars Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Anna Shaffer, Graham McTavish, Mahesh Jadu, and Bart Edwards. The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 is now on Netflix. Check out the featurette below, along with the Season 3 synopsis: