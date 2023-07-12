Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Volume 1 of The Witcher.

With its Season 3 return, The Witcher has undergone many changes. Ciri (Freya Allan) is still on the run and pursued by most of the Continent. But she now has two protectors, the imposing Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), and the powerful mage, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). These two shared a complicated history before joining forces to look after the girl, which is evident in their interactions. But Season 3 takes the on-again-off-again romance to a new level, turning it into a full relationship. The two were forced to overcome their past, but Season 3, Episode 5, "The Art of Illusion," makes their relationship stronger than ever before. The Witcher has only released part of the third season released, so there could be more of this pairing ahead, and suffice it to say, we're anxious for more.

The Netflix series took its time in establishing the relationship between these two main characters, though they always shared chemistry. In Season 1, they had several flings, but that was followed by a rather significant fight in Season 2. However, as Geralt and Yennefer both come to care for and teach Ciri, there is no leaving each other's side, forcing them to work out their issues and finally overcome their differences. "The Art of Illusion" includes Geralt's declaration of love and a passionate night spent together, giving more than a few crumbs to shippers. This mid-season also finale shows how well these characters work together in their relationship and as allies, as Geralt and Yennefer complement each other's strengths. Yennefer's subtle political prowess and Geralt's forceful strength work together to do what seems impossible. Even while they share a steamy evening in Aretuza, they uncover a dangerous conspiracy, proving that the show needs more of their unique and powerful relationship.

'The Witcher' Built Geralt and Yennefer's Relationship Slowly

Geralt and Yennefer were connected from the beginning, but they often discuss how their nights ended with one of them leaving by morning. The fact is that while they certainly had something between them, neither would admit it for the duration of Season 1's time-jumping story. By the time they meet in Season 2, new problems have arisen — namely, that Yennefer has lost her powers after using fire magic, and the only way she can see to get them back is by turning Ciri over to the Deathless Mother. While Yennefer does hesitate and eventually decides against it, Geralt cannot forgive her for even considering the action. This is where Season 3 picks up their relationship.

This time they are forced together by more than fate, as Ciri needs both of them. While at first Geralt stubbornly refuses to talk to Yennefer, they eventually pick up where they left off with one critical difference: this time, no one can leave. Geralt and Yennefer confront their history, finally having discussions that were long overdue — but still, Geralt is only able to say certain words in a letter when he leaves to track their enemy, the fire mage Rience (Sam Woolf) at the end of the first episode. The slow-burn romance had us anticipating more from these two, and, thankfully, Season 3 does not hold back.

Geralt Finally Confesses His Feelings for Yennefer in 'The Witcher' Season 3

By the final episode of Volume 1, the couple has come a long way. Geralt attends the Conclave of Mages ball with Yennefer, making it essentially their first public date, and at this event, their relationship continues to develop. Though they have other goals during the party, the two get to dance, kiss, and generally be a couple. So much goes on in the few hours, including a (staged) fight for Yennefer between Geralt and her first love Istredd (Royce Pierreson). Certainly, everyone present picks up on the love shared between Geralt and Yennefer, and fans of this pairing are not disappointed. For the first time, Geralt manages to confess his love, not an easy task for the largely silent figure. He is surprised by the fact that he never said the words out loud before, proving that he has felt that way for a long time, but it's still an important moment for their relationship that culminates in a kiss in front of everyone in the crowded ballroom.

With a seemingly new understanding, Geralt and Yennefer share another night, which they expect to be only the beginning of their reconciliation. Unfortunately, this plan does not account for the dramatic twist at the end, yet there is no shortage of passionate moments sprinkled throughout. The episode is told through their slow recounting of the evening in between rounds of love-making. The interludes show the progress in their relationship while giving fans the steamy content they have come to expect from Geralt and Yennefer.

'The Witcher' Proves Geralt and Yennefer Balance Each Other

Beyond the undeniable chemistry between Geralt and Yennefer, they are simply a good team. The Aretuzan ball is not a strictly romantic endeavor, as they attend it with a plan to expose Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) as their anonymous enemy. Where Geralt wants to storm in and attack, Yennefer brings a more strategic approach that is better for this group. Yet she could not pull it off without Geralt's quick thinking and willingness to go along with her plan, and that's not even the most notable part of their team-up.

As they discuss the party, they each put together different clues to discover they were wrong about Stregobor and that the real enemy is the much more subtle Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). The signs are small, yet they add up. Few would be able to piece it together, especially with so much to distract them, yet Geralt and Yennefer are unique. Their strengths complement each other, making them a powerful duo that is a force to reckon with, and as they continue to work together to protect Ciri, they will have many more opportunities to show off what they can do. Season 3 does not disappoint fans of this pairing and promises even more when it returns for the final three episodes. With plenty of threats still out there, Geralt and Yennefer will need to pool their talents again and hopefully get to share even more of their evenings together.

