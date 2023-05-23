The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 is about a month away and the upcoming season will wrap up Henry Cavill’s stint as the titular monster hunter. But before Liam Hemsworth rises as the new Geralt of Rivia, there’s much that needs to be put to rest. The first two seasons of the franchise have many loose ends in terms of politics, monsters, and battles that Cavill’s Geralt has to tie up in order to keep Ciri, his Child of Surprise, safe. In a new interview with Tudum, the actor spoke of what lies ahead for his character in the final season.

“Now, there is a real threat,” Cavill says talking about the degree to which Ciri (Freya Allan) is now in peril. At the end of the second season, we learned Ciri’s real father Emhyr var Emreis is The White Flame and the entire continent is now looking for her. “It’s genuine; it’s no longer theoretical — it’s practical. And it’s very, very dangerous. They are walking into the lion’s den everywhere they go,” Cavill teases. The accompanying images further imply that all the main characters battle ready.

As for the Continent’s politics, the actor feels Geralt’s stance is not going to change despite the danger. “Geralt has been very nonchalant about these threats of war and famine and the end times,” he said. The upcoming season will see elves fighting for their freedom and mages turning at each other’s throats, but Cavill feels Geralt has seen much worse before, so he’s like, “Look. I’ve been there, done that. It’s not the end times. It’s just going to be another fight.”

Geralt Takes to Fatherhood Like a Natural in Season 3

But when it comes to Ciri and the grave danger she's in, the stakes get higher for Geralt, “because everyone is after Ciri. That changes his entire perspective on things,” Cavill says. But Geralt will stick to his neutrality: “It’s still very much intact.” Cavill explains:

“Geralt has seen how politics work out. A lot of it’s incredibly selfish. No matter which side anyone’s on, they’re doing the thing for them. He’s like, ‘Why would I pick a side when the same thing’s going to happen?’”

The actor feels Geralt takes to fatherhood “like a fish to water.” Over the course of the series, we’ve seen Geralt and Ciri watching each other’s backs, fighting together, and sticking together. Cavill feels fatherhood suits the Witcher, “It’s quite lovely to see that underneath this cynical, acerbic, walls-up kind of nature is actually a very loving core.”

The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 debuts June 29 on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below: