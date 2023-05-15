Netflix is set to return us to The Continent this summer when the streamer releases the third season of its fantasy drama series, The Witcher. Ahead of the upcoming season, Netflix has released new images and also a trailer that features Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) both joining forces to protect the Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). After Geralt returns, it will mark the beginning of major changes for the show as it will be the last time Cavill stars as the famed monster slayer.

As revealed in the trailer, a new threat is looming over Geralt and if he is to protect his Child of Surprise, he'll need all the help he can get especially that of Chalotra's Yennefer. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chalotra discussed Cavill's exit from the show: "All we knew were the feelings that we have when any season comes to an end." The actress continued, "It's full of pride and love and accomplishment for what we've done. So, we stayed in that moment rather than anything else. The news was... yeah, it's hard to take because he's a crucial part of the show, and we all adore him. So, we're gonna miss him a lot. I wish him all the best." But before Cavill bows out from The Continent and Chalotra offers farewells, the pair have to team up and protect the Elder Blood.

Season 3 has been described as the point where the story begins to change. As hinted in the trailer, a new threat is after Ciri, and after the brief appearance by the Wild Hunt in Season 2 and Geralt downing a seemingly more sinister potion, Wraiths of Mörhogg are likely to make an appearance as the deadly foe ahead. Netflix has announced that the upcoming season will be split into two volumes, and with the Continent continuing to expand with new villains and foes lumping in, the background of this land's history laid in the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin becomes increasingly vital.

Image via Netflix

Liam Hemsworth Will Take Over as Geralt in Season 4

While excitement will trail the release of Season 3, fans are still apprehensive about the changes that is sure to follow. Cavill will be stepping down and the mantle of the monster slayer will pass to Liam Hemsworth. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season and that is where Hemsworth's journey begins. At the time of the announcement of Cavill's exit, the actor had been expected to make a highly anticipated return to the DCU as Superman but that fell through as well.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 arrives on Netflix on June 29. Check out the new trailer below: