Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Witcher.

The Witcher Season 3 leaves all the characters in a precarious place as the Continent readies for an all-out war, but the finale was one actor's swan song. Netflix has already renewed The Witcher for two more seasons, but the series lead, Henry Cavill, will no longer be on the show. Luckily, although fans must say goodbye to Cavill, his character, Geralt, will return, but this time with Liam Hemsworth's face. Cavill's departure was announced before Season 3 was released, but the filming was complete, meaning there is no sudden transition for Geralt yet. Even so, with the change announced well before the new season's premiere, fans wondered if the impending recast would impact the end of Season 3. Certainly, if the show wanted to incorporate an explanation for Geralt's sudden change, that was their chance, and it wouldn't even be a shock to viewers. But with the Season 3 finale released, we now know whether the series answered this overhanging question.

Cavill gets an epic farewell, but not in the form of addressing his departure. He holds the role throughout the season, with no in-universe reason to set up the upcoming change. Though Cavill will be missed, perhaps it's better that the series didn't try and make an excuse for the change that would distract from Geralt's important character development in the final episode. Cavill got to complete a significant part of Geralt's journey, which is the best farewell fans could hope for. After such an incredible performance, it's not easy to let go of Cavill's portrayal, but at least he got a fitting goodbye.

Henry Cavill's Final Moments in 'The Witcher' Season 3 Are Eventful

Despite the lack of explanation with regard to a casting change, the end of Season 3 is eventful for Geralt. He faces down Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), who turnes out to be a better fighter than anyone could have expected. Giving Ciri (Freya Allan) a chance to escape, Geralt fights the villain until he ends up near-dead, with a broken back and plenty of other injuries. He's taken to Brokilon to heal, but his Witcher mutation makes the dryad's magic less effective. Geralt slowly gains strength, hoping to be ready to find the missing Ciri when there is word of her, but Nilfgaard apparently finds her first. Geralt's determination to protect his adopted daughter kicks in, and he leaves the forest despite not being fully healed, with only Jaskier (Joey Batey) by his side.

The journey is dangerous, and Geralt is not at full strength. Reaching a roadblock, they have to bribe their way past Nilfgaard's knights — but the others behind them cannot pay the price. Geralt takes action, cutting down the corrupt guards despite being injured and greatly outnumbered. The epic battle gives Cavill a last chance to shine as the brutal yet honorable character the audience has come to know. Before walking off, Geralt stops to return a toy to the anonymous child he violated his code of neutrality to protect, providing a glimpse of his softer side before he heads off to destroy Nilfgaard. This final scene shows the best of Geralt and allows him to take an important step in his journey, thus giving Cavill the send-off he deserves.

'The Witcher' Season 3 Lets Henry Cavill Portray a Key Moment in Geralt's Journey

Throughout the series, Geralt insists on staying away from world affairs, but as things become murky, he faces more choices. Alone and rejected by the world, Geralt refuses to take part, but his love for Ciri slowly brings him in, until, in his final scene in Season 3, Geralt makes a choice. He gets involved when he doesn't have to, slaying the knights to protect a family he doesn't know. Emphasized the moment is the narration of Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) letter, which includes the words "neutrality be damned," a fitting sentiment for the moment Geralt finally takes action. This is a significant step for the character, demonstrating how far he's come from the man who attempted to avoid his destiny in Season 1. It's fitting for Cavill, who started the journey with Geralt, to portray this development before he leaves.

It's also worth noting that the moment represents a bigger theme in the show. Geralt, the mutated Witcher so often considered a monster, shows more humanity and compassion than the human knights. The series often explores who the real monsters are, and this is as clear an answer as there could be. By answering that longstanding question and having Geralt make a choice, the episode marks the end of an era for the character beyond just Cavill's portrayal.

How Will This Impact 'The Witcher' Season 4?

Of course, Geralt's actions will be a large part of the next season, which will assumedly pick up on his journey to save Ciri. Geralt's involvement in the political conflict will change the course of the show for the rest of its run. Yet the actor change will likely be unremarked on, and Season 4 will begin with a Geralt who looks slightly different. Undoubtedly, Hemsworth will bring his own touch to the role, but with Geralt setting out into uncharted territory, it's the perfect time for him to evolve slightly. The only downside to this choice is that fans must wait for Season 4 to get an idea of what Hemsworth's Geralt will be like.

Not trying to write off Cavill in any noticeable way was the best choice the show could make. While it is certainly inconvenient to change lead actors in the middle of the series, The Witcher made the best of their situation, using the building character arc to create an unexpected goodbye for Cavill without the distraction of a quickly inserted reason for the upcoming change. With the fantasy show's nature, there would potentially be many avenues they could use to explain the change. Yet The Witcher decided not to bother with that and instead gave Cavill an epic, if imperceptible, send-off. Though it went unacknowledged within the series itself, fans are well aware of the change, and there was no need for the series to transition Geralt's actors early. By keeping him throughout the season, The Witcher gave Cavill his due, and fans can welcome Hemsworth with a fresh season.

All three seasons of The Witcher are available to stream on Netflix, with Season 4 set to premiere at a date yet to be announced.