In case you didn't already know, Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. No, wait, keep reading! He's not leaving yet. That is the point Netflix are making, and they really, really want you to know that. They are hammering home that point with as much force as they can, and they've taken a very unique marketing approach to making sure as many people across the United Kingdom know all about it.

A message, beamed into several iconic locations across the UK, is serving something of a dual purpose - letting you know that you've still got the Geralt you know and love, and also, highlighting some lovely parts of the country. We suspect the United Kingdom Tourism Board are secretly thrilled by this public relations exercise.

"Yes, he's still Geralt in season 3" is the message Netflix has chosen to broadcast in locations like The Shard building in London, as well as the English capital's South Bank, and on the White Cliffs of Dover, and on the side of Edinburgh Castle in the capital city of Scotland. And, to be fair to the streamer, the projections certainly are eye-catching. Cavill will appear in three more episodes of The Witcher when the second part of Season 3 airs later this month.

Why is Henry Cavill Leaving?

The short answer is, we don't know for sure. We have a lot of speculation and hearsay, but the most consistent answer seems to be the old chestnut of 'creative differences'. The announcement of his departure coincided with the revelation that Geralt had already been replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

It is reasonable to infer that there was at least a notable period of time between Cavill informing Netflix of his departure and the subsequent decision from the streamer to continue the series and find a new actor to portray Geralt. Additionally, it is plausible to assume that the casting process took some time, as it is unlikely that Hemsworth was already considered as a replacement at that point. Unless, of course, Hemsworth's availability was already known, in which case Cavill's decision to leave may have been known even earlier.

The timing also came around the same period in which Cavill returned to play Superman in Black Adam, announcing he had agreed a deal to reprise his role as Kal-El. It's fair to say his unhappiness with the creative direction of The Witcher - Cavill is a noted advocate for sticking to the faithfulness of the stories - combined with the chance to return to his dream role, made the decision for him. Sadly for Cavill, he is no longer Geralt or Superman, but he's got 40,000 other things taking up his time now.