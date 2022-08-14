No word yet on when Season 3 is expected to debut on Netflix, but filming is now set to wrap in September.

Netflix’s The Witcher series has had its fair share of COVID complications, however, as per the site dedicated to show-related updates, Redanian Intelligence, The Geralt of Rivia is back in action on Season 3 sets. On July 25 the production halted abruptly while it was reported that lead star Henry Cavill had tested positive for COVID.

At the time, without revealing much the streamer revealed in a statement that the halt was indeed due to the pandemic and that they “will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.” The production indeed soon restarted a week later confirmed by actors Mecia Simson, Cassie Clare, and Harvey Quinn posting several images from the sets. Though the series was shooting scenes that did not include Cavill, who amid speculations shared a glimpse of his leisure time tinkering with his PC on Instagram with fans.

This season will see Geralt changing his stance on the Continent’s politics as monarchs and beasts are all set to hunt Ciri down. Season 2 left us with a revelation that the White Flame is none other than Ciri's father, Duny, aka Emhyr Var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard. This season will see Yeneffer and Geralt traveling to Aretuza in order to discover the extent of Ciri’s powers. Fans will finally have a chance to get an in-depth look at the familial dynamic between the three.

The Witcher is also filming its most ambitious sequence, Thanedd coup, that features an attack between mages during one of their conclaves in the academy of Aretuza. The extensive sequence will include almost the entire cast of the series along with the new ones. The event is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's fourth Witcher book and second in the saga, Time of Contempt, which led to the disbandment of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers.

The Witcher Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix while no release date has been announced yet for Season 3. Meanwhile, read the synopsis and watch the Season 2 trailer below: