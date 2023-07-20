Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes video, where Henry Cavill can be seen rehearsing one of the toughest battle sequences from The Witcher. Right when the third season of the successful fantasy series began, Geralt had been hiding for a long time, but he never expected to have to defend himself in a big battle immediately. When Rience (Chris Fulton) confronts him in the elves ruins of Sherrawedd, the warrior must bring out his best fighting skills to prevent the antagonist from harming him or any of his allies. As audiences might expect from the show at this point, hand-to.hand combat is always intense when Geralt is around.

The third season of The Witcher continues Geralt's journey across his world, while looking to place all the pieces of the night in the same place. With Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) traveling and fighting by his side, Geralt has had time to grow and become the warrior he needs to be in order to survive in such a hostile place. Tensions are running high in the war that has been affecting the Earth for more time than it should've, and Geralt has to pick a side before he gets caught up in the ongoing conflict. A story of this magnitude couldn't be contained into a single block of episodes, prompting Netflix to divide the third installment into two parts.

The story of Geralt began back in 2019, when the first season of the adaptation introduced a wider audience to Andrzej Sapkowski's work. While there's plenty of material to pull stories from when it comes to this universe, it remains to be seen if Netflix will be able to adapt The Witcher Saga in all of its glory, including the prequel stories in which the author has worked on. Even in the stage of the journey the network finds itself in, there are major changes coming to the fantasy series for the next season. The world needs to be prepared for a new actor to take over the role of Geralt from Henry Cavill.

Image via Netflix

The Future of The Witcher

During the second half of last year, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill would no longer play Geralt in upcoming seasons of The Witcher, and that Liam Hemsworth would be taking his place. While there was no official confirmation regarding what Cavill could've been working on at the time, it had been speculated by audiences that it could be related to how he reprised his role as Superman during the post-credits sequence for Black Adam. But when James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as co-directors of DC Studios and brought their own plans to the table, it was clear that Cavill would no longer play the role.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes video from The Witcher below, before the second half of the third season premieres on July 27: