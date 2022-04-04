Netflix has made a ton of shows based on famous properties over the years. Arguably one of the biggest shows the streamer has in that department is The Witcher starring Henry Cavill as the iconic Geralt of Rivia. Now Season 3 of this epic fantasy series based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski — which also spawned the wildly popular game series of the same name — has entered production. To celebrate, Netflix has released the first plot synopsis and a new image from the very first day back on set.

The photo accompanying this announcement is classic Witcher. It is a behind-the-scenes image of our three main protagonists chilling in between takes. Cavill’s Geralt, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, and Freya Allan’s Ciri are in a snowy environment with a large forest in front of them. Crew members can also be seen next to them and what appears to be a rundown shack.

It is hard to look at the photo below and not think about the exciting adventure ahead. Season 2 took everything that worked in the first season and improved upon it in almost every way. Things like the action and music remained top tier for its genre, but the more intimate storytelling elevated the series to new satisfying emotional heights in Season 2. From the sound (and now looks) of it, Season 3 will continue expanding the interpersonal depths of the story.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher': Was That Really Geralt's Mother or Just a Fever Dream? Here's Frida Gustavsson's Take

Season 2 ended with a new family being formed between Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. Now that Ciri is public enemy number one and her father is one of the new big bads of the series, it will be interesting to see how the show develops the group’s dynamic. Geralt’s fatherly bond with Ciri was one of the best aspects of last season. Also, the tension between Geralt and Yennefer will definitely still be there after Yennefer tried to trade Ciri for her lost magic last season. The new description sounds like a non-stop thrilling chase, but whatever happens in Season 3, the stakes have been raised with the Wild Hunt looming.

Now that the series is back in production we may be able to expect The Witcher to return sometime next year at the earliest. Monsters take a long time to render after all. As we wait for Season 3, you can catch up on the first two seasons on Netflix now as well as the animated prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf that centers around fan-favorite character Vesemir.

Here's the official summary for The Witcher Season 3:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

'Extraction 2' Has Wrapped Filming After 5 Months of Snowy Sets and Train Stunts

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (329 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick