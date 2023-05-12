The Witcher is about to go through major changes going forward, and the final season featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia is about to premiere on Netflix. Entertainment Weekly has shared new images from the upcoming episodes, featuring the main character and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) reconnecting after some time apart. The new season will directly adapt Time of Contempt, the fifth book in the series that has served as a base for the television adaptation for more than three years. The show will follow the books more faithfully this time around, after taking some creative liberties during previous seasons.

The third installment will shake things up by having Geralt relinquishing his vow of neutrality, establishing a change of pace for the protagonist, who now admits that he needs his family. Added to that, Yennefer has to train Ciri in the ways of magic. The creative team behind the series has implemented plenty of movements inspired by Indian dance to make the sequences related to the character's magic more intimate. Step by step, The Witcher is allowing its characters to grow, placing new challenges in front of them as they continue to protect the Elder Blood from the wrong hands.

In the first trailer for the new installment, Gerard is seen entering a dark cave, where he drinks a special potion that seems to unleash a darker side of him. The short video teases everything will change this time around, with the characters seen fighting with their magic powers, swords and hand-to-hand combat abilities while they run away from the forces of evil that threaten to harm them. As the trailer ends, Ciri (Freya Allan) is lost in a maze, away from the safety that Geralt and Yennefer could provide for her. Time will tell if the heroes will be able to rescue her in time.

A New Geralt is On His Way

While Henry Cavill has stated that he enjoys playing Geralt of Rivia, he will step away from the role after the release of the third season of The Witcher. After he reprised the role of Superman during the post-credits sequence of Black Adam, it was speculated that the actor would be leaving the fantasy series to clear his schedule for a new project featuring the Man of Steel. However, James Gunn announced that a new actor would wear the cape, meaning that Cavill would no longer play the role. Liam Hemsworth will star as Geralt when The Witcher moves forward into the future.

You can check out the new images from the third season of The Witcher below, before the new episodes premiere on June 29: