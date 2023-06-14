The Witcher star Joey Batey reveals which celebrities inspire his performance as Jaskier, teasing that Season 3 will give the bard a John Lennon-like energy. The reveal was made during a set visit with select international press members, including Collider. While The Witcher tells the story of monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his surrogate daughter Ciri (Freya Allan), Batey’s Jaskier has been stealing the spotlight since the show's first season.

The bard has a mesmerizing presence on the screen, which Batey thanks to the rock legends he tries to emulate in each season. According to Batey, “In season one, [showrunner] Lauren [Schmidt-Hissrich] and I spoke about trying to channel certain energies of certain musicians. And so, season one was a bit young [David] Bowie trying to work out what it is that he, what he wants to do. Very performative. Season two, we got into late Freddy Mercury, really kind of coming out with these like epic, angry songs.”

Season 3 will change the stakes for Jaskier, forcing him to reflect on the part he has to play in the Continent. So, as expected, Batey and Schmidt-Hissrich had to tap a new source of inspiration to reflect these changes. As Batey explains:

“By the time we got season three, I've been sitting there, and [composer] Joseph Trapanese and myself, when we've been composing the songs and sharing them with Lauren and playing email tennis with each other to try and work out the direction that we wanted to go in. There is something of the John Lennon-like about it this season. He's maybe brought down some of this, the showman, in order to use the music and his art as a way of now exploring his own feelings. And exploring themes that he's, perhaps, previously been putting aside for more performative energy. So that's sort of the closest we get to the rockstar, I get.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Season 3 Will Strengthen the Bond Between Geralt and Ciri, According to Henry Cavill

Joey Batey Reveals Why Jaskier Looks Like a Rockstar in The Witcher

During our set visit, Batey also talked about the origins of Jaskier’s rockstar look. As the star reveals, costume designer Lucinda Wright came up with Jaskier’s jackets, helping to define the character’s personality. In Batey’s words:

“I think a lot of people think I'm a bit of rockstar, but that's mostly thanks to Lucinda, who is our costume designer, who made that coat. And, I was lucky enough to share my thoughts in creating that coat and picking leathers and picking designs with her. So, I think she's to thank for the rock n' roller in me, I think.”

Season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two parts. Volume 1 debuts on Netflix on June 29, with Volume 2 coming to the streamer on July 27. Season 3 marks the last appearance of Cavill as Geralt, a role that Liam Hemsworth will take over for Season 4 and Season 5 of the show.

Stay tuned for more exclusive scoops from our set visit.