At long last, Season 3 of The Witcher has finally premiered on Netflix — at least in part. Although we'll have to wait almost an entire month to find out the aftermath of the attack on Aretuza, which seems to be spearheaded by Redanian spymaster Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and sorceress Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare), that doesn't mean there hasn't been time for lighter, happier elements too, like a solid dose of found family as well as various romances popping up throughout the season.

For long-time on-again, off-again couple Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), the question seemed to be not if they would kiss and make up after Season 2's rift, but when. However, theirs isn't the only spark that's intensifying in Season 3, as Jaskier (Joey Batey), who's previously earned a bit of a reputation for being a love 'em and leave 'em type, strikes up an intriguing connection with the Redanian prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner).

Those who are more familiar with the source material might recognize Radovid as a very different character there; in Netflix's adaptation, he's known for being something of a playboy himself, as well as the younger brother to King Vizimir (Ed Birch). His status in proximity to the throne makes him a worthwhile tool for Dijkstra and Philippa to mold, but when he's drawn into their world of lies and manipulations, he crosses paths with someone surprising and confusing, as Skinner explained to Collider:

"At the beginning of the series, we find Radovid... he's been sort of going under the radar, and he's a bit aimless. He's coasting in this slightly terrifying world. He gets drawn into the machinations of the court and everything by [Philippa and Dijkstra], and the bad that comes with that also means he makes this connection with Jaskier. He's captivated by him from the beginning. I think it's about truth, and it's about seeing each other. In a world of lies and deceit, there's a truth there, and that's really beguiling to Radovid."

Jaskier and Radovid's Romance Is Rooted in the Appeal of Truth, Says Joey Batey

After learning why Radovid is so drawn in by Jaskier, naturally, we had to find out more dirt from the other side of this potentially new Witcher couple, and Batey was happy to oblige with details from the Sandpiper's perspective. As it turns out, both characters seem to be looking for similar things from one another, especially when their lives are so often mired in deceit and wearing a different face for the rest of the world. In Batey's words:

"[Jaskier] sees the mask that Radovid is putting out to the whole world, and he knows what it's like to wear one of those masks and to hide behind apparent buffoonery, behind a facade of, perhaps, jokes or debauchery. He sees the cracks in the porcelain and is intrigued by the intelligence behind that facade. That's what initially draws him. What progresses their intimacy together is the game of who's going to lower that mask first."

As we see later on in Season 3, however, Radovid may not be positioning himself as someone who can be trusted, especially when he seeks out Jaskier while the bard has been tasked with watching over Ciri during the Conclave of Mages. Although the Redanian prince is surprisingly upfront about the fact that Philippa has asked him to lure Jaskier out, it's possible that Radovid might be putting on a mask here, too. We'll find out what happens in the wake of the duo's steamy kiss in the woodshed, one way or another, when the second volume of The Witcher premieres later this month.

The Witcher Season 3, Volume 1 is currently available on Netflix. Volume 2 will be released on July 27.