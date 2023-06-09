Everyone's favorite bard (and sometimes, Geralt of Rivia's living nightmare) Jaskier (Joey Batey) is set to return in the third season of Netflix's fantasy series, The Witcher. While danger lurks around every corner of the Continent as seen in the official trailer of the coming season, Jaskier, who is famed across these lands for songs such as "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher," and “Call of the White Wolf,” will need to put a romantic spin on his lyrical compositions as the bard is set to be tossed head first into love.

There had been conversations around Jaskier's sexuality and his proposed love interest, and now speaking to SFX Magazine (via SlashFilm), Batey reveals how his romantic interest comes about in the new season. "Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich came to me long before we even saw some scripts and said, 'This is the direction we'd like to take Jaskier,'" the actor says. Batey goes on to explain that the romance subplot is "a more modern interpretation of the books." Jaskier's romantic interest willl be none other than Radovid of Redania. In The Witcher video games, Radovid is known as the paranoid and ruthless king of Redania. However, on screen, the character, portrayed by Hugh Skinner, is described as the drunken playboy prince of Redania.

In the video games, despite his paranoia, Radovid is an exceedingly brilliant individual who constantly finds a way to outmaneuver rival kings. That part of his character makeup will be kept in the on screen adaptation with Batey revealing that he doesn't "think Jaskier really sees gender," but also implied that meeting Radovid, the brilliance and aura of the character dislodges him in their very first encounter. "We see Radovid arriving," the actor said, and, "for the first time in a while, Jaskier can't work him out. That to him is the most intriguing prospect." The poet has an uncanny ability of masking his true feelings, so well sometimes, it fools his friend and companions, Geralt (Henry Cavill). It is a feature he shares with Radovid and one that intrigues him. "You wear just as much of a mask as I do. I want to see who is going to lower their mask first," Batey says.

Radovid, Not Vespula

Vespula was the character that shared a relationship with Jaskier in the games, Showrunner Hissrich expanded to SFX, how both relationships would vary from one another, saying:

"When we started in the writers' room this season, we had a question about Jaskier that was really fun to explore: Who is Jaskier when he is on his own, away from Geralt, Yen and Ciri?" Hissrich asked. "What that brought us to is Jaskier's first really serious relationship. We introduced a character from the books, Vespula — Jaskier's on-again-off-again lover, but then we used that dynamic to provide a contrast to what happens when Jaskier actually starts to have deeper feelings toward someone."

Batey's Jaskier served as a bridge between the original series and its prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin and the actor intends to continue in a similar vein, bringing authenticity to the role. "My priority was ensuring it was done in a sensitive, caring way that avoided all kinds of stereotypes," he reveals. "I was heavily involved in some of the script revisions in order to ensure a very safe, sexual, romantic connection with this person."

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 will premiere on June 29, followed by Volume 2 on July 27. Check out the new trailer below: