Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 Vol. 1 of The Witcher.

The Witcher has so many characters that sometimes it's hard to keep it all straight, and yet there are some who are unforgettable. The colorful characters make the show, each with a distinct personality and purpose in the story. But chief among The Witcher's most memorable characters is Jaskier (Joey Batey). The Bard may have started as comic relief, but the musical character has grown into a significant part of the show. With few practical skills, Jaskier always finds himself caught up in dangerous situations, a fact he seems to regret. But even so, he always has a quip to lighten the mood. His enormous personality allows for distinct and entertaining interactions with the other characters.

Season 3 makes Jaskier an actual player in the overall plot instead of his previous role as a side character. In the first two seasons, Jaskier was always tied to Geralt's (Henry Cavill) or Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) story, but now he is an active contributor. While Geralt attempts to shield Ciri (Freya Allan) from the many people after her, Jeskier agrees to help Redania in their search for the girl. Though easily manipulated, Jaskier cares enough for his friend to try and convince Geralt rather than take action on his own. Jaskier certainly makes mistakes but does so with the best of intentions. Rather than working for personal gain, he wants the best for Ciri, which is true of only a few. The combination of humor and a genuine desire to do good makes Jaskier a unique character in this world, and his story arc in Season 3 highlights that.

Jaskier is 'The Witcher's Most Comical Character

Jaiskier may not be able to perform magic like Yennefer or fight like Geralt, but he has his own contributions to the team, namely, his uncanny ability to make a joke in any situation. While this might not move the story forward, it gives the audience brief moments of relief from the show's darker elements. Jaskiers sarcasm and constant complaining keep the show interesting between fight sequences, but Jaskier's humor is more than that. His personality leaks through constantly, adding small gimmicks that make good laughs. In Season 3, they again encounter the dwarf Yarpen Zigrin (Jeremy Crayford), who hates Jaskier's singing. The ongoing contention between the two characters provides laughs during the dangerous antics. In a later episode, Jaskier's pride is on display as he interacts with a group of singers with whom he doesn't get along. He talks up his purpose for being at the mage's party only to get stuck babysitting Ciri. Jaskier's over-the-top characterization gives the largely serious show a chance to sneak in some comedy, which is always appreciated.

His personality brings out the uniqueness of the other characters too. Without Jaskier following Geralt around, Geralt would have little to interact with or ignore, especially early on in the show. Jaskier's rivalry with Yennefer gives both a chance to shine as they argue back and forth. Though his singing is often the butt of others' jokes, it has a place as well. Like Jaskier himself, the catchy songs make a welcome addition to the otherwise often gloomy story. Jaskier's humor may cause people to write him off as comic relief, as he admittedly does fill that purpose, yet there is more to him, especially in Season 3.

'The Witcher' Shows Jaskier Is a Good Person

Jaskier has proven himself to be more than an egotistical bard with a habit of getting caught in dangerous situations. He's actually a genuinely good guy. This fact can be seen in Season 2 of The Witcher when Jaskier assists in smuggling Elves to safety under the name the Sandpiper, but his morality plays a more substantial part in Season 3. Jaskier has often been begrudging when Geralt involves him in risky situations, yet when his friends send him a message asking for help, he agrees. Despite his complaining, Jaskier goes along with the favor they ask, even though it requires him to act as bait. They hope to lure out their enemy but know Ciri traveling with Geralt or Yennefer would be a deterrent. Yet her being alone would be suspicious. The solution is to have her seemingly travel with their trusted yet non-threatening friend Jaskier, forcing him to risk his life against Rience (Chris Fulton) and his fire magic, which he does with only mild whining. When a full-scale battle breaks out, Jaskier may not fight, but he moves injured allies to safety, getting shot with an arrow for his trouble.

Yet that is not the end of Jaskier's decency. In Season 3, he also gets his own ideas about what's best for Ciri. With pressure from his allies in the Redanian court, Jaskier believes the girl could only be safe in Redania. Yet he refuses to help them get her through their methods, instead offering to talk to Geralt. He wants what's best for Ciri but is unwilling to hurt his friend. Despite their many ups and downs, Jaskier remains loyal to Geralt, showing him to be genuinely good. His desire to protect Ciri speaks well of him too. Though there are many who would offer him fame or fortune to get their hands on her, he is manipulated only by the hope of her safety. He may not be the protector Geralt is, but Jaskier does care for Ciri. In a world seemingly full of self-serving individuals, Jaskier's innate goodness is a rarity that cannot be ignored.

Jaskier Is an Active Part of 'The Witcher' Season 3

Season 3 highlights the character by giving him a more significant part than before. Season 1 had him following Geralt around and writing songs, making him more of a side character, though an interesting one. Yet Season 2 did a little better as he became Sandpiper, but his mission with the Elves was only relevant when Yennefer needed to escape, and he soon dropped everything to help Geralt. But now, he has his own path, though it still intertwines with Geralt's. His work with the Elves brought him in contact with Philippa (Cassie Clare) and Dijkstra (Graham McTavish), who works for the Redanian King. With their sights set on Ciri, they hope to get her through Jaskier. The Redanian prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner) earns Jaskier's trust through flirtation and flattery, yet Jaskier doesn't betray his friend. He may be easily manipulated, but Jaskier's heart is good, making it more difficult for these schemers.

The new season also shows Jaskier bonding with Ciri, something that has been lacking until now. Ciri listens to his complaints and laughs at his dramatics. Jaskier and Ciri joke together at the expense of Geralt and Yennefer. And when she needs it, he offers Ciri reassurance. With more screen time, Jaskier thrives in Season 3, though there is certainly a rough road ahead. Now leading his own storyline, Jaskier doesn't sacrifice his humor or decency, making him a highlight of the newest season.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 is now available to stream on Netflix. Volume 2 premieres on July 27.