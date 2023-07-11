Now in its second week following its June 29 premiere, Season 3 of The Witcher seems to be maintaining its spellbinding effect on viewers. According to Netflix, the popular fantasy series has once again claimed the top position on its Top 10 English-language TV charts for the second consecutive week. With a staggering 13.8 million views (equivalent to 66.5 million hours viewed divided by the show's runtime), the show dominated the week of July 3. Coming in at second place, Season 2 of Lincoln Lawyer garnered an impressive 7.4 million views, despite having only three days to secure its position after its July 6 premiere.

Despite The Witcher's firm dominance at the top, the viewership numbers for the Henry Cavill-led series appear to be declining compared to previous seasons and there are several plausible reasons for this. The Witcher Season 3 had a stronger premiere week, previously racking up 15.2M views to dethrone Season 6 of Black Mirror to become the most-viewed English-language TV title for the calculating window of June 26 - July 2. Season 6 of the star-studded anthology series which now sits at 5th place topped the week of June 19 - June 25 with 60.4 million hours viewed and 11.6 million views before losing its crown to The Witcher Season 3.

While Cavill's exit from the series may be a significant factor contributing to the noticeable decrease in viewership, another possible explanation could be the unique structure of Season 3. For the first time, the show is divided into two parts, with Volume 2 set to conclude Cavill's final appearance as Geralt of Rivia when it premieres on July 27. This alteration in format could potentially deter viewers who prefer to wait for the entire season to be available. However, it's important to note that The Witcher's popularity hasn't entirely diminished. The Season 3 premiere influenced both loyal fans and newcomers to revisit previous seasons, resulting in The Witcher Seasons 1 and 2 claiming spots in Netflix's Top 10 TV Charts at numbers 6 and 7, respectively, with 2.6 million and 2.4 million views, respectively.

Image via Netflix

The success of Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 had a positive impact on the previous season as well. Season 1 made a comeback on the list, securing the 8th spot with 2.3 million views. Similar to The Witcher, Lincoln Lawyer has also adopted a split-season format. The second half of Mickey Haller's courtroom exploits is set to resume on August 3.

'Extraction 2' Gets Dethroned

On the English-language film side of things, Extraction 2, relinquished its top position for the first time to a new contender, The Out-Laws, a bank heist film that brings together an unlikely team consisting of Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan. The star-studded cast certainly played a role in propelling The Out-Laws to claim the coveted number-one spot with an impressive 19.6 million views. However, the Chris Hemsworth-led action thriller continues to hold strong, slipping to second place with 8.9 million views. Its overall total now stands at a staggering 111 million views, and it begs the question, can it make a last-ditch effort to enter into Netflix's all-time most popular title? Time will tell.

You can watch the trailer for The Witcher Season 3 below.