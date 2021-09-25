Netflix had a lot of surprises in store during their TUDUM event, and one of the biggest was the announcement of The Witcher Season 3 being formally greenlit before Season 2 even premieres.

Now that every streaming service is searching for their Game of Thrones, it seems Netflix is going all-in on The Witcher as their big fantasy franchise. In addition to the third season, Netflix announced that a second Witcher anime film is in development, as well as a "fun-filled kids and family series," presumably without the number of f-bombs Geralt drops each episode.

This, of course, is on top of the upcoming The Witcher Season 2, and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set to tell the story of the very first witcher in a time when the worlds of monsters and men were separate, leading up to the event described as the "Conjunction of the Spheres" which forced monsters, men, and elves to live together.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Footage and Geralt's Journey Home

The Witcher is based on the series of fantasy novels and short stories written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which was previously adapted into a trilogy of video games by CD Projekt Red and is set in a world of monster hunters, magic, and intrigue.

Given the huge success of the first season, Netflix has been moving quickly to establish The Witcher as an expansive, fleshed-out fantasy universe. The animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf told the story of Geralt of Rivia's teacher at a time before witchers became hated by mankind, ahead of the live-action debut of Vesemir in Season 2 of the show, and now we're getting a live-action prequel, as well as other projects set in this universe.

No release date was given for The Witcher Season 3, but we'll be sure to report as new details are revealed for the upcoming season.

Watch the announcement below:

KEEP READING: 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Netflix Reveals First Look at Upcoming Prequel Show

Share Share Tweet Email

Let's Jam! Netflix's Live Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Reveals Its Opening Credits Sequence, Featuring the Music of Yoko Kanno The adaptation, starring John Cho, premieres this November.

Read Next