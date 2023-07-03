Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Vol. 1 of The Witcher.The Witcher Season 3 is out now, at least in part. The Netflix show's latest season is divided into two parts, released roughly a month apart. So far, Season 3 is focusing more on the mages than the witchers, contrasting the show's earlier direction — but it still follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he attempts to raise his child surprise, Ciri (Freya Allan), despite the ever-increasing dangers that are hunting her. With only five of the season's eight episodes available, the series is stalled at a perilous point. Picking up where Season 2 left off, the new episodes have many people chasing Ciri as she, Geralt, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) try to remain hidden while Ciri learns about her powers. But, while several groups are after her, the trio focuses their efforts on the one they consider most dangerous — Rience (Sam Woolf) the fire mage and his mysterious benefactor. Meanwhile, Redania still wants to use the young princess as a political pawn, leaving spymaster Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and the sorceress Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare) scheming their way to Ciri.

Episode 5, "The Art of Illusion," can get confusing, as this installment of the series once again plays with time. This installment takes place at the Aretuzan ball that kicks off the Conclave of Mages, but it replays the night from different perspectives, slowly revealing an unexpected villain. The party is eventful, to say the least, involving everything from Redania's play for Ciri to the arrest of Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen), not to mention Geralt and Yennefer seemingly making up after having a strained relationship throughout the early part of the season. Yet the episode's biggest surprise is the reveal that Stregobor isn't actually the rogue mage that has been hunting Ciri.

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Franchise Explained: The Books, Games, Netflix Series, and More

'The Witcher' Season 3 Reveals a Surprise Villain

Image via Netflix

At the beginning of the party, Geralt and Yennefer have one goal: subtly collect evidence against Stregobor. Geralt has been chasing the unidentified person who hired Rience to get Ciri, and the evidence has led him to Stregobor. At the start, Geralt believes it has to be a mage due to his connection with Rience, and his discovery of the castle with the new Ciri and a monster created from mutilated girls in Episode 2 reinforces that. As Geralt further investigates this conspiracy, he discovers that the lone survivor, Teryn (Frances Pooley), initially came from Aretuza and has had her memories magically replaced with Ciri's. These facts lead him to Stregobor, based on his history of experimenting on young women, like Renfri (Emma Appleton) in Season 1. Geralt and Yennefer's theory is seemingly confirmed by Triss (Anna Shaffer) and Istredd's (Royce Pierreson) separate investigation, focusing on young women who were taken from the school as well as the stolen Book of Monoliths, which allows a magic user to travel through space and time. These girls were part-Elven, which once again leads to Stregobor as he is a known hater of elves.

At the party, these four work together to expose Stregobor. Geralt and Istredd stage a fight in order to allow Yennefer to sneak away and investigate Stregobor's quarters, where she finds a list of half-Elven students and jewelry belonging to the girls that have gone missing. When the rest of the mages figure out what's going on, Istredd pulls out the Book of Monoliths from Stregobor's secret hiding place as well. The undeniable evidence leads to Stregobor's arrest, yet he still claims innocence. As they revisit the night's events later on, in between making up all over their room, Geralt and Yennefer hesitate to declare the mystery as solved, realizing that the rogue mage's true identity isn't Stregobor, but someone else.

Yennefer recalls a strange conversation she had with Philippa that links her mentor Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) to the sorceress Lydia (Aisha Fabienne Ross), who was badly burned, removing her of the ability to speak, and, according to Philippa, follows the orders of her lover blindly. Geralt notices another connection between the two — their jewelry, which contains a rare stone found in the same area where he discovered Teryn. The new evidence reminds Geralt of the description Teryn gave him of a woman with a funny voice who helped her captor, indicating Lydia's involvement. With new questions piling up, Stregobor is no longer the clear answer, and they have a different suspect: Tissaia's lover and member of the Brotherhood, Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). Vilgefortz being the rogue mage explains the odd conversation where he attempts to win Geralt to his side at the ball while rejecting the idea that the Conclave of Mages can bring the desired unity. Meanwhile, his self-professed favorite painting features the same place where Yennefer was briefly abducted via a corrupted portal. It's clear that the wrong man was arrested, and Tissaia may be in danger, but there is no time for Yennefer and Geralt to correct their mistake.

'The Witcher' Season 3 Ends on a Temporary Cliffhanger

Image via Netflix

As Geralt goes to find Vilgefortz, he hears the sound of a battle breaking out within Aretuza's walls, but before he can do anything about it, Dijkstra emerges from the shadows and puts a sword to his throat. Dijkstra is another individual who urges the White Wolf to choose a side in this apparent fight to come, but by the end of Part 1, it's too late for that.

As members of Redanian Intelligence, Dijkstra and Philippa were in attendance at the ball themselves in order to uncover the identity of a mage working for the powerful empire of Nilfgaard. The two have also been hoping to wield Ciri's rightful claim on Cintra for Redania's benefit, as well as using Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner), the king's brother, to manipulate Jaskier (Joey Batey), who is assigned to protect Ciri during the events of the party. In the final minutes of Episode 5, Dijkstra and Philippa make their move against the Nilfgaard loyalists among the sorcerers. Geralt may claim neutrality in the battle ahead, but he must now convince Dijkstra of that — especially since the witcher previously refused an offer to align with Redania, meaning Dijkstra may not offer it again.

Geralt and Yennefer Rekindle Their Romance in 'The Witcher' Season 3

Image via Netflix

Among the many dangerous developments comes one that is only positive. Geralt and Yennefer have had a complex relationship throughout the series to date. Their inconsistent love affair culminated in a falling out at the end of Season 2 when Yennefer almost sacrificed Ciri to the Deathless Mother to restore her own connection to chaos magic, and Geralt hasn't trusted her since — yet he allows her to travel with them and teach Ciri. The two women develop a close relationship, but Geralt tries to maintain his distance from Yennefer in the early months when the three are on the run. Ciri's addition only adds a layer of complication to Geralt and Yennefer's dynamic, especially as they attempt to co-parent their adoptive daughter. With one more thing tying them together and so many enemies after them, Geralt and Yennefer have no choice but to work together.

Geralt slowly warms back up to Yennefer, and at the ball, he tells her he loves her for the first time, which is a huge step for the often stoic witcher. They get to spend a passionate night together, hopeful for many more — yet they are interrupted by the revelation of Vilgefortz's guilt and the attack on Aretuza, meaning what comes next for them is as uncertain as ever. With all these developments, fans are certainly left guessing, but luckily not for long.

The final three episodes of The Witcher Season 3 will be released on July 29. As it continues the story, Part 2 will conclude these cliffhangers but will most likely introduce more, especially since the series is already confirmed for a fourth season on Netflix.