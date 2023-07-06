Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3.The Witcher Season 3 shows Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) protecting Ciri (Freya Allan) from the many groups chasing her as they go on the run, but that cannot last forever. With conflict threatening the continent once again, political tensions build, and Ciri is in the middle of it all. Netflix released the new season in two parts, with five episodes available now and three more on the way. But this divide left the audience to deal with several cliffhangers for the time being. Season 3 Part 1 ends with the leads in danger from multiple enemies, some whose plans are not yet clear. With so many questions still needing to be addressed, the second part of the season will need to be eventful to wrap up this section of the story.

What Is the Motivation of Philippa and Dijkstra's Attack?

The Redanian intelligence agents, Philippa (Cassie Clare) and Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) lead an attack on the Conclave of Mages in the final minutes of Episode 5, "The Art of Illusion," ending with Dijkstra holding Geralt at knifepoint. It's no secret that Redania and Nilfgaard are at war, but these two are always strategic. Their choice to disrupt the Brotherhood's attempt at unity must be part of a larger goal, but what? Both Philippa and Dijkstra have worked against peace before, manipulating their king to quit negotiating with Nilfgaard, but their true intentions are still a mystery. As their roles are growing more important, it's time to learn more about what they want.

Is Vilgefortz the Only Nilfgaardian Spy in the Brotherhood?

After getting Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) arrested, believing him to be the Rogue Mage sending the fire mage Rience (Sam Woolf) after Ciri, Geralt, and Yennenfer realize they are wrong. Stregobor may be innocent (of that particular crime), yet the Brotherhood still holds an enemy. Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) is the new suspect, and, certainly, he is involved, but is he the only one? The Brotherhood is full of mages trained in politics and manipulation, so Vilgefortz may not even be the mastermind. He got Lydia (Aisha Fabienne Ross) to assist him, and as a high-ranking mage, he could have influenced others too. He is in a relationship with Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) as he once was with Lydia. Though Yennefer fears for the safety of her former teacher, she could be involved herself. In the group of schemers, no one should be above subscription.

What Was the Mage's Plan for Teryn and the Monster?

In his search to uncover the Rogue Mage, Geralt discovers a castle with a young girl who believes herself to be Ciri. The castle also has a nightmarish monster made from the mutilated bodies of young women. After slaying the beast, Geralt gets the survivor's help and learns her true name is Teryn (Frances Pooley), though her memories have been magically replaced with Ciri's. Though Geralt thwarts whatever plan involved Teryn and the monster, the Rogue Mage spent lots of time capturing the girls and conducting experiments, and there must be a reason. With the Mage identified as Vilgefortz, it seems time to learn why he committed these crimes if Geralt can restrain himself long enough to get answers.

What is Emhyr's Ultimate Goal?

This question has been building for a while, but after Season 2 revealed that the White Flame is Cir's father, it seemed clear there would be more information about Emhyr (Bart Edwards) on the way. And that's true to an extent. He's now appeared on-screen, showing off his ruthlessness. But what he wants is still a mystery. His only stated goal is to find Ciri. Yet, if he wants to be the loving father, why did she grow up believing him dead? Emhyr is up to something, even beyond the war he initiated, yet up to this point, it hasn't been revealed.

What Is Cahir and Francesca's "Ambitious" Mission?

In Season 3, Cahir (Eamon Farren) has to make amends to Emhyr for his lies. This involved killing his friend to prove himself. Once again, the attack dog of the White Flame, Cahir gets a secret mission involving Francesca (Mecia Simson), which he calls ambitious. Yet it's unclear what Emhyr asked him to do. He first refers to Francesca as a target, but when meeting with her, he proposes they work together to find Ciri. Francesca hesitates until Cahir gives her a paper with their first mission on it. Though what the mission is remains unknown, Francesca agrees to Cahir's terms. But there has to be more. If they are now allies, why did Cahir call Francesca a target?

What Will Fringilla Do Now That She Split from the White Flame?

Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) has long been serving Emhyr, choosing him over returning to the Brotherhood with an apology. Yet after lying to Emhyr, she is punished and escapes by faking her death. Now free and on her own, Fringilla's path is uncertain. She begins by partying but soon hears of the troubles facing the village and seems very interested in the boats that are going missing. With no allies left, Fringilla will have to find her own way, and as an ambitious character, she's unlikely to be content to fade into obscurity.

What is Prince Radovid's Plan?

Yet another manipulator is running loose in the series. Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner), brother of Redania's king, has made a name for himself, showing that his vapid reputation is an act as he works with Philippa and Dijkstra, though they don't fully trust him. He manipulates Jaskier (Joey Batey), initiating a romantic relationship as he attempts to get his hands on Ciri. The last he appears, he lures Jaskier away from his post with Ciri, but why? Despite working with Philippa and Dijkstra, Radovid seems to have his own goals, and his plans are just as unknown.

Can Ciri Master Her Powers?

With her Elder Blood, Ciri has a raw magical talent that she cannot control. While Yennefer has been trying to teach her, Ciri is still unable to command it, though she often gets visions of the future, which she wants to correct despite Yennefer's warnings. As an integral part of the show and the target of most characters, Ciri needs to master her unique abilities to protect herself and possibly help the continent find peace.

How Will the Wild Hunt Factor In?

The end of Season 2 introduces the Wild Hunt, and though they are a threat, who (surprise) is also after Ciri, they have done very little since showing up. They chase Ciri once, but even then, they disappear before anything drastic happens. These beings are known for the chaos they bring but have yet to do anything but call to Ciri. If the Wild Hunt does nothing else, their introduction was a waste. Certainly, they are building to something, but how this group will interact with the rest of the story remains to be seen.