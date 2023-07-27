Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3.By splitting Season 3 of The Witcher, Netflix ensured fans would have the time to digest all the huge plot developments in the Continent. For instance, Part 1 revealed the identity of the rogue mage manipulating different factions to get his hands on Ciri (Freya Allan). Now Part 2 shows what happens when Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) brings war to the Continent, forcing everyone to abandon neutrality and choose a side in the upcoming conflict. That also includes Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who can no longer stand idle as armies ravage the Continent, putting his family at risk. Fortunately, while the politics of The Witcher remain as complicated as ever, Season 3, Part 2 also sets the stage for Season 4 by clearly indicating the goal of every character in the near future.

Aretuza Is Shattered, But Yennefer Is Leading the Mages

In Season 3, Part 2, Vilgefortz leads Nilfgaardian troops into Aretuza so that Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards) can break down the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and wipe out one of the main threats to the conqueror’s plan for the Continent. This brutal attack leads to heavy casualties, and Aretuza is nearly destroyed. On Vilgefortz and Nilfgaard’s side, Lydia (Aisha Fabienne Ross) and Rience (Sam Woolf) are killed, while the Scoia’tael Elves lose the noble Filavandrel (Tom Canton). General Cahir (Eamon Farren), once a fierce supporter of Nilfgaard and the emperor, also reveals his quest for redemption, offering his life to Ciri and even fighting against the Scoia’tael to let her escape.

Almost every mage of Aretuza dies during the attack, including recurring magic wielders such as Artorius (Terence Maynard) and Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen). In addition, Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) is so devastated by Vilgefortz's betrayal and her inability to realize her lover’s true nature that she kills herself after the battle of Aretuza. That’s not the end for the mages, though, as Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) decides to lead the survivors in a hunt for Vilgefortz, as killing the rogue mage is the key to keeping the Continent safe and rebuilding the Brotherhood.

Phillipa and Dijkstra Make a Play for Redania

Before Vilgefortz led Nilfgaard’s forces to Aretuza, Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and Philippa (Cassie Clare) tried to make their own coup in Aretuza. Their goal was to expose Vilgefortz’s crimes, purge the Brotherhood of everyone who supported the rogue mage, and unite the Brotherhood in the war against Nilfgaard. Of course, the duo also wanted all the Nothern Kingdoms to follow Redania in battle so that their kingdom would become even mightier once the invaders were kicked out of the Continent.

Vilgefortz proves to be a better strategist, thwarting Dijkstra’s and Phillipa’s plans. Redania’s King Vizimir (Ed Birch) can’t stand for their failure and orders Dijkstra to kill Phillipa so that the blame can be pinned on the mage. Dijkstra refuses to follow the king’s orders, offering his life to Phillipa instead. That ultimate act of self-sacrifice convinces Phillipa nothing can break them apart. In addition, Phillipa makes her own moves to ensure her safety, ordering the assassination of Vizimir and crowning Radovid (Hugh Skinner) as the new king. That tragically threw a wrench in Radovid’s romance with Jaskier (Joey Batey), as the former prince was ready to abandon nobility to join the bard.

Chaos in Nilfgaard

While Nilfgaard seems to have the upper hand in the ongoing war against the North, the conquerors will soon have to face the wrath of their own allies. In Season 3, we learn that Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) intends to betray the Emperor in exchange for a home away from the Continent, which she can acquire by using Ciri’s powers to cross dimensions. In addition, Francesca (Mecia Simson) learned that the Emperor was behind the murder of her newborn child. For that, the Queen of Elves promises the Emperor and Fringilla will pay, which means Nilfgaard might face an Elven uprising soon.

At the end of Season 3, Part 2, we also learn that Vilgefortz has brought Ciri to Nilfgaard. The princess's presence will make many Northern kingdoms bow before the Emperor, weakening Redania and leaving the Continent ripe for conquering. However, there’s a catch, as the Ciri that’s presented to Nilfgaard’s court is actually Teryn (Frances Pooley), the only survivor of Vilgeforzt's experiments to create a Ciri double, which also resulted in the vicious Flesh Monster. Maybe the Emperor is aware of the deception and only using this fake-Ciri to gain political support, or perhaps he’s being tricked by Vilgefortz. In any case, Nilfgaard’s position in the war will be weakened once the truth comes out.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Questions Geralt’s Neutrality

During the battle in Aretuza, Vilgefortz breaks Geralts back, shatters the witcher’s leg, and leaves the White Wolf beaten and bloodied to die. Besides tasting defeat for the first time in a while, Geralt is also left with the certainty he lost Ciri. After months of healing in the Brokilon forest with the dryads, Geralt is strong enough to go after Ciri. Believing his daughter is in Nilfgaard, the White Wolf sets a path to the conqueror’s nest by the side of Jaskier and his new ally Milva (Meng'er Zhang).

When faced with the injustice spread by Nilfgaard’s troops, Geralt also decides to abandon neutrality. Now, the White Wolf is willing to destroy Nilfgaard’s soldiers while crossing the Continent to rescue Ciri. He also vows to slay Vilgefortz and even the Emperor. We’ve always seen Geralt restraining himself from respecting the witcher’s coder. Now, the White Wolf is out for blood, and deadly as ever in his quest for revenge.

Ciri Joins The Rats

After the attack on Aretuza, the real Ciri gets mistakenly teleported to the Korath desert while fleeing Vilgefortz. There, Ciri must battle hunger, thirst, and the harsh environment while trying to survive. Alone in the desert, Ciri also has visions that force her to confront the destructive powers she carries within her. Ciri eventually decides to relinquish her powers, an action Season 3, Part 2 doesn’t confirm it actually happened. However, even without magic powers, Ciri will be a force to be reckoned with in the future, as her journey through Korath also leads her to embrace her rage.

Ciri is found in the desert by a group of bounty hunters willing to collect a reward set by Nilfgaard. She wakes up strained by the side of another prisoner, a member of the gang known as The Rats. The Rats come to rescue their friend, releasing Ciri in the process. They also allow Ciri to kill her capturer, resulting in her taking her first human life. The event is transformative, as Ciri adopts the name Falka and accepts her destructive desires. Ciri met Falka (Hiftu Quasem), who was the elf that led the notorious elven rebellion, during her time in the Korath desert. Ciri then joins The Rats, who are about to get a spinoff series on Netflix. Geralt might take a while to reunite with Ciri, as the White Wolf is chasing false leads. So, when the family gets back together, they must confront Ciri’s new murderous nature.

