With just three episodes left to wrap up Season 3 of The Witcher, Netflix did what it could so fans could appreciate Henry Cavill's stint as Geralt for as long as possible. But this week there's no running from it, as Part Two of the third season premieres this Thursday and fans are likely to binge it faster than you could say "Book of Monoliths."

The new trailer makes it seem like we'll pick up right where we left off, with Geralt held at knifepoint being told by Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) that he should have chosen a side in this fight. In the wake of their discovery regarding Stregobor's (Lars Mikkelsen) suspected role in kidnapping of half-elvens and the subsequent truth regarding Vilgefortz (Mahesj Jadu), Gerald and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) start to race against the clock to double back on their plan. Then it's all about Geralt as it seems he'll do everything in his power to make things right.

The rest of the season also looks as good as ever, with special effects that make us wonder how the heck a TV series can look better than The Flash. For video game fans, new and massive creatures will pop up onscreen, including sand monsters that will give Ciri (Freya Allan) a pretty hard time. If the ending of the trailer is any indication, Cavill's farewell will be handled through a showdown with Vilgefortz.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Part of 'The Witcher' Season 3 Is Underused

Gerald is Dead, Long Live Geralt

Even though it feels like the end, The Witcher is far from over. The series was renewed for Season 4 ahead of the Season 3 premiere, and scored a Season 5 renewal earlier this year. Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games trilogy) is set to take on the role of the White Wolf, which, of course, we'll have to wait and see how it turns out. The exit of a beloved actor can make or break a series, but considering that for all intents and purposes Geralt will remain alive, chances are that fans will only need a bit of getting used to as they move on and let Cavill go.

The Witcher has proven itself a fruitful franchise for Netflix. A five-season run (or longer) is becoming increasingly rare in the streaming era, and the flagship show spawned the prequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin and the animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The series also generates new fans that migrate from TV to books and video games (or the other way around) and the franchise keeps cultivating a large fanbase across all platforms — which suggests a long life for the White Wolf.

Netflix premieres The Witcher Season 3, Part Two this Thursday, July 27. You can watch the new trailer below: