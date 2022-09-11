After some troubles and turbulence, Henry Cavill-led The Witcher has wrapped production on Season 3, a new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals. Bola Ogun, who directed the final two episodes of the season confirmed the wrap via her Instagram stories. Executive producer Steve Gaub also took to the social media site to post a picture from the set to confirm.

Lead star Cavill made the moment personal for the cast and crew with a note, that reads, “What a season this has been!” he further thanked the team for their “determination and dedication through a tough shoot” and hoped that now everyone could “get some well deserved rest.” The production started earlier this year in March with Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra and covered a variety of locations like Italy, Predjama castle in Slovenia, Wales, Morocco, Sahara Desert, and Croatia before returning to the Longcross Studios in England and surrounding locations in Surrey.

Back in July, production took a brief halt after Cavill tested positive COVID. However, it quickly got back on its feet, it was then expected to finish in the month of September. This wasn’t the first time The Witcher was affected by the pandemic as back in 2020 production of Season 2 also faced a setback and the release date was pushed to December 2021. Netflix hasn’t revealed a release date for Season 3, though given that the post-production of a series of this magnitude usually takes about six to eight months, fans can only expect the new season sometime after April/May 2023. However, post-production for Season 2 finished in October 2021, and it was then released in December, hence, it would be better for fans to wait for the streamer to reveal a concrete date, than to speculate on a release date.

Season 3 will see the aftermath of the mind-bending cliffhanger of Season 2 where White Flame was revealed as Ciri's father, Duny, aka Emhyr Var Emreis. It will also feature the most ambitious sequence of the series yet, the Thanedd coup which will see a slew of mages and other notable characters of the franchise.

Season 1 and 2 are available on Netflix while we wait for Season 3. Check out Cavill's note to the cast and crew, via Redanian Intelligence, and Gaub's post below:

