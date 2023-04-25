Fans of The Witcher have cause to rejoice, as Netflix has announced when their hit series will return for Season 3. After announcing during Netflix Geeked Week that the series would return sometime in the summer, it was confirmed today that not only will the series indeed be here to ring in the warmer months, but also that the streamer will be splitting the new season into two parts, with Episodes 1-5 releasing as Volume 1 on June 29, and Episodes 6-8 releasing as Volume 2 on July 27. So, prepare to spend a good chunk of your summer with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan).

Back in December, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Collider's own Steve Weintraub that she was open to the idea of splitting the season into two parts, following the example of fellow Netflix series like Stranger Things, saying "at this point I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn't rule it out."

The news is likely especially exciting for fans of Cavill, who leads the series as the titular Witcher Geralt of Rivia, as it was announced back in October that Season 3 would be his last on the show, with Liam Hemsworth stepping in to take over the role. While the series will continue for Season 4 and possibly beyond without Cavill, Schmidt Hissrich has assured fans that their original Geralt will get a heroic sendoff.

A Definite Ending in Sight

With the world of The Witcher ever expanding, including last year's prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and of course at least two more seasons of the flagship series on the horizon, it's easy to wonder if Schmidt Hissrich knows where this is all headed. As she told Weintraub:

"It has been my goal with my executives at Netflix to always have an endpoint in mind, because, to me, when you start just writing stories without knowing where they're going, you can get lost. And what I think is so interesting about what we have figured out, to answer your question in two ways, yes, I absolutely know where the series is going to end. I know what season it's going to end, I know how it's going to end, which is very, very exciting."

She did go on to add that beyond the ending for the series that she has envisioned, there is always room for the world to continue to grow. In the meantime, however, we can simply start counting down the days, rewatch the trailer over and over, and prepare for Season 3 Volume 1 in just a few short months.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 will premiere on Netflix on June 29, followed by Part 2 on July 27. Check out the new trailer for the season below: