As we find ourselves in the middle of TUDUM 2022, Netflix's Global Fan Event featuring news and updates on many of the streaming services upcoming projects, one of platform's biggest series also got new information about its impending return. The series in question is The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, which will officially be returning in summer 2023. Cavill appeared on the TUDUM stage to make the announcement.

The series recently wrapped production earlier this month in September 2022, which followed a pause in production following series star Cavill testing positive for COVID back in late July 2022. This was just the latest setback for the series as the then-in production Season 2 saw delays and obstacles during its 2020 productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the series having its release date pushed back. While Season 3 was not immune to challenges, the wrapping of production earlier this month signals that fans of the series should not need to wait too much longer to see the continuation of the story which was left on a huge cliffhanger when it aired late last year.

Season 3 will pick up after the shocking Season 2 finale where it was revealed that the White Flame is Ciri's father, Duny, aka Emhyr Var Emreis. The season will see Yeneffer and Geralt taking Ciri to the fortress Aretuza on Thanedd Island to learn more about girl's extraordinary powers and the extent of their abilities while also finding themselves in the midst of the island's political conflict that leads to the Thanedd coup. The events of this season will be based on the fourth Witcher book and the second in the saga, Time of Contempt written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

RELATED: How to Read ‘The Witcher’ Books in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

The Witcher Season 3 is set to make its premiere on Netflix in Summer 2023 with both Season 1 and 2 of the fantasy series available to stream in full now on Netflix. You can read the official synopsis for the upcoming third season of the series as well as check out the trailer for the show's second season down below:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.