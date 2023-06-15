Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's beloved fantasy books, Netflix’s The Witcher is one of the streamer’s most popular TV shows. Starring Henry Cavill as monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia, the first two seasons of The Witcher followed the White Wolf as he became the surrogate father of Ciri (Freya Allan), a girl with a special kind of blood that makes her a target for all the people trying to wield control over the Continent. The stakes are higher than ever in the upcoming Season 3, as new villains emerge and Ciri must learn to defend herself without Geralt. We are all anxiously waiting for Season 3 to premiere and scouring the internet for clues about what happens next in the story. Fortunately, Collider was granted access to some of the secrets of The Witcher Season 3 during a set visit with the show's cast and crew.

Last year, a select group of journalists was invited to spend a day in Longcross Studios, near London. While Season 3 of The Witcher took the cast and crew to many countries, including Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, and Morocco, Longcross Studios is where most of The Witcher is shot. For the entire day, we jumped from department to department, learning new things about an impressive production that involves thousands of people. Now that The Witcher Season 3 has a release date, we can finally share 25 exciting things Collider learned during our set visit.

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Season 3 Will Strengthen the Bond Between Geralt and Ciri, According to Henry Cavill

Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, Joey Batey, and Freya Allan Reveal 'The Witcher' Season 3 Secrets

Image via Netflix

Our set visit began in the throne room of Redania, where King Vizimir (Ed Birch) reigns. The room features a massive chandelier adorned with crows and stone walls on which the Redania banner hangs. It feels great to be transported into the Continent. Still, looking up, we can see the wires and rigs that remind us that we are not in a fantasy world. In the throne room, we watched a short video about Season 3, which was filled with spoilers. Right after, we got to talk to showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich and stars Joey Batey and Freya Allan. During our Q&A session with Schmidt-Hissrich, Batey, and Allan, we learned much about the upcoming Season 3:

Season 3 of The Witcher will double down on the “found family” theme by kicking things off with Geralt, Yennefer ( Anya Chalotra ), and Ciri (Allan) hanging out in a cottage by a lake, where Geralt and Yennefer will train the girl in combat and magic.

), and Ciri (Allan) hanging out in a cottage by a lake, where Geralt and Yennefer will train the girl in combat and magic. Of course, if things remained static, there wouldn’t be a TV show, so Season 3 of The Witcher will break the family apart. Geralt will go after the fire mage Rience ( Chris Fulton ), while Yennefer will take Ciri to Aretuza.

), while Yennefer will take Ciri to Aretuza. The series’s most significant battle, the Thanedd Coup, will happen in Aretuza during a critical moment involving all the main characters and hundreds of extras. This big battle will occur after a ball, which was shooting as we took our set tour — and, just for the record, Geralt and Yennefer look great dancing together.

The Thanedd Coup is connected to Vilgefortz ( Mahesh Jadu ), who’ll reveal himself as a villain and become a major antagonist moving forward.

), who’ll reveal himself as a villain and become a major antagonist moving forward. While apart from her family, Ciri will travel to the Korath desert, also known as the Frying Pan. The desert journey will happen in the first episode entirely focused on Ciri, which gives the young warrior plenty of space to grow by fighting the voices in her head. The Korath desert scene was shot in Morocco, and Allan describes it as the most challenging shoot in the series.

Ciri will have her first kill in Season 3, which promises to be a turning point for the young warrior. The young warrior will be the one to kill an aquatic creature that’ll attack our heroes in Season 3.

Jaskier (Batey) will not be the only bard around. A new bard in Season 3 will challenge Jaskier’s musical talents, and their dispute will also allow The Witcher to have more songs.

Batey drew inspiration from David Bowie to play Jaskier in Season 1 and Freddy Mercury for Season 2. In Season 3, he’ll incorporate John Lennon into his performance.

to play Jaskier in Season 1 and for Season 2. In Season 3, he’ll incorporate into his performance. Jaskier and Ciri will share more screen time in Season 3, which also helped Batey and Allan become closer.

Ciri will also grow closer to Yennefer because the powerful sorcerer becomes an example for the young warrior, who still has trouble channeling the magical properties of her Elder Blood.

Schmidt-Hissrich assures fans that Season 3 will stick closer to the books. In Season 2, the crew had to add many action scenes that were not present in Blood of Elves. However, since Time of Contempt is Sapkowski’s most cinematic book, it was easy to make a direct adaptation for television.

It Wouldn't Be 'The Witcher' Season 3 Without Cool Monsters

Image via Netflix

After our Q&A session, we were taken to the Art Department, where production designer Andrew Laws showed us the concept art for all the creatures that’ll be part of Season 3. The Art Department also has models of sets used for Season 3’s action scenes.

One of the main battle scenes of Season 3 of The Witcher will happen aboard a chain ferry, a raft linked to a metal chain used to cross a river. Laws told us the chain ferry was one of the most challenging environments to design.

The Witcher Season 3 will feature more monsters with humanity, forcing Geralt and his allies to question the monster-slaying job and face the tragedy of other creatures’ existence.

On that note, the most gruesome monster featured in Season 3 is the Flesh Monster, made of the corpses of hundreds of women melted together. The monster is the scariest thing to appear in The Witcher's universe so far.

Season 3 of The Witcher will mark the first appearance of a unicorn in the series. The unicorn plays a crucial role in Ciri’s self-discovery quest, as it will help her become an independent woman.

Another monster coming to Season 3 is the Aeschna, a water-based creature that lives in swamplands and attacks human ships. This beast is likely the water monster Ciri will slay herself.

It Takes a Village to Make 'The Witcher' Season 3 a Reality

Image via Netflix

Another stop in our set visit was the backlot, where they built a village-sized location for The Witcher. Standing in the middle of the backlot, with wooden buildings surrounding us, felt like traveling through time to a medieval town. That’s not far from the truth, since the backlot location is so big we could easily forget we were in a studio.

Supervising art director Stuart Kearns told us it took 300 workers five months to build the backlot village. Fortunately, this work won’t go to waste after Season 3 since the set will be refurbished and expanded for Season 4.

told us it took 300 workers five months to build the backlot village. Fortunately, this work won’t go to waste after Season 3 since the set will be refurbished and expanded for Season 4. Using clever camera positions and green screens to block some specific alleyways, directors can use the location to shoot scenes set in multiple villages and buildings. That way, a single giant location can offer The Witcher the environments it needs to represent very different corners of the Continent.

The backlot village is not the only giant set used in The Witcher since the building crew has constructed a massive location for Aretuza, including the ballroom and the connected dungeons. By turning Aretuza into a set of its own, Season 3 of The Witcher can shoot more dynamic fighting scenes on the island, which is handy considering the Thanedd Coup includes hundreds of actors.

It’s All About the Details in 'The Witcher' Season 3

Image via Netflix

During our set visit, we were taken through the costume department, where hundreds of jackets, dresses, and armor are tailored for a cast of hundreds. We’ve also learned how the hair and makeup team starts their work in the middle of the night so everyone actor is ready to shoot in the morning. We also met the stunt team, visited the armory, and hung around the Aretuza set while they were shooting the ball scene, which allowed us to interact with multiple cast and crew members. Along the way, we learned many interesting things that show how much thought goes into every detail of a show like The Witcher:

Director Loni Peristere wants to make sure every character has a backstory, which is why he delivers cards with essential information to each extra, even the actors who once appear in the background and never get a line of dialogue. So, in the Thanedd Coup scene, all the hundreds of extras present in the scene know their character’s name, motivation, where they come from, and why they are in Aretuza.

wants to make sure every character has a backstory, which is why he delivers cards with essential information to each extra, even the actors who once appear in the background and never get a line of dialogue. So, in the Thanedd Coup scene, all the hundreds of extras present in the scene know their character’s name, motivation, where they come from, and why they are in Aretuza. Graham McTavish told us his character, Sigismund Dijkstra, is a masochist, and there’s a scene in which he’s whipped by Philippa Eilhart ( Cassie Clare ). The duo will become more important in Season 3, where we’ll learn more about their relationship.

told us his character, Sigismund Dijkstra, is a masochist, and there’s a scene in which he’s whipped by Philippa Eilhart ( ). The duo will become more important in Season 3, where we’ll learn more about their relationship. The first season of The Witcher was developed under the production title “White Wolf.” For Season 2, Schmidt-Hissrich flipped the double “W” upside down and used the production title “Mysterious Monsters.” Season 3 keeps this trend going by flipping the “W” sideways and turning it into an “E,” which is why its production title is “Everyone's Enemy.”

Netflix intends to keep expanding The Witcher universe with spinoffs, as executive producer Steve Gaub underlined this strategy helps to give fans more content to watch in-between seasons of the main show. Furthermore, the idea is to make every spinoff stand apart as independent stories that can also be enjoyed by people who don’t follow the main series.

underlined this strategy helps to give fans more content to watch in-between seasons of the main show. Furthermore, the idea is to make every spinoff stand apart as independent stories that can also be enjoyed by people who don’t follow the main series. Armorer Nick Jeffries makes a realistic version of each weapon used in the series so that the cast can better understand their accurate weight. However, all the fighting scenes are shot using props so no one harms themselves. There are dozens of different weapons being created each season, and they all reflect the personality of the characters who use them. In addition, each weapon has multiple props copies made, which means the armory team handles hundreds of swords, spears, hammers, and bows.

makes a realistic version of each weapon used in the series so that the cast can better understand their accurate weight. However, all the fighting scenes are shot using props so no one harms themselves. There are dozens of different weapons being created each season, and they all reflect the personality of the characters who use them. In addition, each weapon has multiple props copies made, which means the armory team handles hundreds of swords, spears, hammers, and bows. The stunt team of The Witcher Season 3 also did a presentation in which they simulated a fight between Geralt and Vilgefortz. The mage uses a double-edged sword that can be teleported with magic, leading to a breathtaking combat scene.

A set visit is the perfect opportunity to meet the fantastic people behind the productions we love the most. However, it’s also an opportunity to recognize how complex television production is. By watching a TV show, we can’t possibly imagine how much work goes into each episode. So, it was a pleasure to spend a day on the set, talking to everyone and realizing how thousands of passionate workers pour all their energies into making The Witcher so successful.

Season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two parts. Volume 1 debuts on Netflix on June 29, with Volume 2 coming to the streamer on July 27.